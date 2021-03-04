BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 72, MSD 59
The Frederick Warriors hit nine 3-pointers, including three by Mica Kojik, in their win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Kojik had a game-high 23 points, and Tyler Lindley had 20 points for the Warriors. David Switzer had 12 points, and Caleb Passarelli had 11 points.
Nathan Sheppeck led MSD (0-3) with 19 points. Enow Otto and Zion Ortiz each scored 15.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 3, Bucknell 2
A two-run homer by Bucknell's Henry Novicki broke up a no-hit bid by Mount pitchers Bryant Shives and Blake Beal in the top of the 10th inning.
Nonetheless, the Moutaineers (1-4) got their first win of the season, and first under interim coach Jeff Gergic, when C.J. Kozorosky's walk-off single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 10th.
With the bases loaded in the 10th, the Mount's Ryan Haddaway tied the game with a two-run single. After Efrain Correa Jr. walked to load the bases again, Kozorosky hit a single over the right fielder's head.
Beal got the win, giving up one earned run and striking out three in four innings of relief. Shives, who worked six innings, retired the first 12 Bison batters before surrendering a walk in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.