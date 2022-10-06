BOYS SOCCER
Walkersville 3, Smithsburg 2
The Lions’ Logan Reese buried a deflection from 18 yards out for the game winner with 5 minutes left on Thursday night.
Earlier in the half, Reese’s brothers teamed up for a goal, with Jordan scoring on an assist from Jackson.
Walkersville scored in the opening minute on Matt Knupp’s first varsity goal — a header off a corner kick from Austin Milyard.
Walkersville won the JV game 6-0.
Middletown 2, Williamsport 0
The Knights’ Ashton Smith and Cullen Duggan each had one goal and one assist.
Goalkeeper JC Schooler made one save for the shutout.
Tuscarora 2, North Hagerstown 0
The Titans prevailed by getting goals from Jake Bender and Chad Gulla.
Assists came from Kyle Lillis and Nick Stevenson as Tuscarora improved to 9-1.
Tuscarora won the JV game 2-1.
Brunswick 7, Boonsboro 2
The Railroaders (7-2) had seven different goal scorers.
Goals came from Ryan Domathoti, Will Burton, Chase Malone, Ricky Cicmanec, Noah Paschalides, Blake Whitcomb, and Zach Tompkins.
Alex Miranda had two assists. Pashcalides, Malone, Burton, Cicmanec and Blake Whitcomb each had one assist.
Goalkeeper Finn McGannon had seven saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Urbana 2, Linganore 1
No Urbana details were provided.
Promise Green scored for Linganore.
Tuscarora 2, North Hagerstown 1
Ella Sheridan and Payton Pilson each scored a goal for the Titans in the win.
Nina Connors had an assist, while goalkeeper Laney Barton had 14 saves.
Walkersville 1, Smithsburg 1
The Lions’ goal was scored by Yanira De Souza, assisted by Isabel Vanderau.
Brunswick 3, Boonsboro 1
The Railroaders’ Ryley Backer had a goal and an assist.
Atiya Jackson and Layke Jensen scored the other goals, while Leah Cook had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Thomas Johnson 3, Frederick 1
Scores: 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15. TJ leaders: Brynn Cochran, 22 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces; Jordan Gugliuzza, 18 digs; Aysha Johnson, 14 digs, 3 aces; Reagan Warsing, 8 digs, 12 kills, 9 aces; Ellen Vu, 7 digs, 33 assists; Anna Feuer, 15 kills.
Williamsport 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-22, 27-25. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 19 kills, 11 digs; Lily Godbold, 25 assists, 11 digs; Jessi Prescott, 17 digs; Carlee Darden, 3 blocks, 3 digs.
North Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-17, 25-8. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 9 kills, 6 digs; Colleen Catania, 18 assists, 4 digs; Kyra Brockett, 3 aces, 3 kills.
Urbana 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-18, 25-19. Urbana leaders: Claire Thompson, 12 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, 1 block; Julia Gustafson, 4 aces, 21 digs; Logan Burge, 9 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Charis Burge, 13 assists, 3 digs, 2 kills. Urbana record: 7-1. JV: Urbana won 2-1.
Smithsburg 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-12, 25-14. Walkersville leaders: Adyn Isemann, 10 digs, 3 kills; Natalie Hafler, 5 digs; Makayla Harden, 4 kills; Victoria Bessacque, 3 kills; Grace Rohrer, 3 kills, 5 assists.
MSD 3, MACA 1
Scores: 12-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 10 kills, 1 block, 12 assists, 6 digs, 5 aces; Olivia Clinger, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 4 aces; Zoe Austin, 7 assists, 5 digs; Arabella Bielucke, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 5 aces; Sigridura Junc, 4 blocks, 7 digs, 4 aces; Bella Finkle, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 6 digs; Jaiden Moses, 9 aces. JV: MACA won 2-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Oakdale 3, Catoctin 0
The Bears prevailed, getting a trio of unassisted goals from Lillie Kodrin.
Kendall Reidy had six saves in the first half for Oakdale, while Hannah Ware had four in the second half.
Tuscarora 4, Brunswick 0
Tori Hampton led the Titans with a goal and an assist in the shutout.
Other Tuscarora goals were scored by Lulu Markoff, Erin Cao and Danalyn Damaska. Sydney Reece had an assist.
GOLF
Brunswick 181, Linganore 190
Hank and Luke Adams each shot a 42 as low medalists to lead the Railroaders at PB Dye.
Colin Pleune led the Lancers with a 44.
Catoctin 162, Williamsport 196, N. Hagerstown 192, S. Hagerstown 178
The Cougars prevailed in the four-team meet thanks to Peyton Cramer and Jordan Moore, who each shot 38s. Justin Mehall added a 39 for the Cougars.
