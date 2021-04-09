FOOTBALL
Linganore 21, Urbana 18
With Urbana moving on a potential game-winning drive in the final minute, Linganore’s Trevor Arnette picked off a pass to seal the Lancers’ I-70 rivalry win — their ninth straight in the series — on Friday night at Urbana High School.
Linganore earned the win thanks to a facet of its game that’s seldom relied upon — its air attack. Quarterback Timmy Conner threw touchdown passes of 65 yards to Xander McClure and 79 yards to Zack Keisling, the latter giving the Lancers a 21-10 lead with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
But Urbana got to within three points in the fourth quarter on a play in which quarterback Kyle Howes handed off to Eric Kolar, who threw back to Howes for an 11-yard TD.
Those two also hooked up earlier in the game, with Howes throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kolar.
Linganore’s other TD came from Keisling on a 14-yard run.
Conner finished 5-of-11 for 194 yards, while Keisling had two catches for 115 yards.
The Lancers’ Cole Mitchell had 11 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Howes went 20-for-37 for 178 yards passing. Kolar had 64 yards rushing and 41 yards receiving.
Urbana and Linganore will meet again next week in the final week of the season.
Frederick 35, TJ 7
Travon Neal caught two touchdown passes from Zach Buckley, Josh Hayward ran for a pair of TDs and the host Cadets routed the Patriots.
Hayward’s touchdown runs went for 53 and 2 yards, while Amir Stewart added a 5-yard TD run.
Buckley finished with 232 yards passing, while Neal had five receptions.
Frederick (2-1) plays host to Brunswick next Friday
Oakdale 42, Catoctin 0
The Bears earned their first victory of the season, with Garrett Witt, Andrew Hodges and Joe Pippen getting in on two touchdowns apiece at Oakdale High School.
Witt scored on a 40-yard run, then threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Luke Ackiewicz.
Hodges ran back a punt 60 yards for a TD and added a 5-yard scoring run.
Pippen tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Brayden Kuhn, and capped the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Sean Kubiak went 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks.
On defense, Witt and Mason Scott each had an interception.
Oakdale faces Thomas Johnson next week in the season finale, while Catoctin meets Tuscarora.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Sacred Heart 8, Mount St. Mary’s 5
A pair of two-out rallies did not stem the Mount’s losing streak, which stretched to eight.
Myles Nicholson led the offense for the Mount (5-18, 1-9 NEC), going 3-for-5 with two runs. Ryan Haddaway joined Nicholson in the multi-hit column with two hits, two runs and an RBI.
