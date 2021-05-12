SOFTBALL
Linganore 2, Middletown 1
Emily Ausherman’s RBI single in the sixth inning was the difference in the game for the Lancers.
Gabby Krystofiak provided Linganore’s other run with a solo homer in the first, one of her two hits. She also stole a base. Ausherman and Darbe Reesman added two hits apiece.
Camryn MacKay earned the complete-game win, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts.
Kayla Carr provided the Knights’ run with a solo homer.
Oakdale 1, TJ 0
The Bears scored the game’s lone run in the fourth inning, when Peyton Wetherholt led off with a bunt single and moved around the bases, touching home after a sacrifice fly from Alexa Nelson.
Oakdale’s Saylor Kneeland earned a complete-game, three-hit shutout , striking out seven.
Urbana 10, Catoctin 0
The Hawks (2-1) were led at the plate by Maggie Hummer (2-for-3, double, RBI), Delaney Reefe (two-run triple), Spencer Rupinta (two RBIs), Cici Bullock (2-for-3, double) and Delainey Quartucci (double, two RBIs).
Rupinta pitched the complete-game (five innings) shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts.
Brunswick 10, Frederick 0
Amber Kent pitched a one hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in the five-inning game. She added two hits at the plate.
Brunswick’s Allyssa Albright also had two hits with a home run and four RBIs.
Walkersville 13, Tuscarora 3
The Lions pulled away with a seven-run fifth inning in which Karsyn Barrick and Ella Montgomery hit home runs.
Karissa Luther earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
Madison Lepeonka, Katelyn Jensen, and Montgomery all had multiple hits for Walkersville, including three apiece by Jensen and Lepeonka.
The Titans’ Ryan Mills went 3-for-3.
Wilson 10-12, MSD 2-1
In the first game, MSD’s Lillian Froehle contributed a double, triple and two RBIs.
In the second game, Estelina Kovacs had a double and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Linganore 7, Middletown 2
The Lancers’ Matt Cunningham went the distance for a two-hitter ,striking out 13
Linganore’s Josh Sachar had three hits and scored three runs. Dylan Allnutt added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Frank Dickenson had two hits.
Joey Nicholson had an RBI groundout for the Knights (1-1). Paul McHugh had a hit.
Tuscarora 6, Walkersville 1
The Titans’ Ryan DeSanto allowed just two hits over six innings, striking out 11 and also driving in a pair of runs with two hits at the plate.
Kade Linton went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Jackson VanTassell, Drew DeSanto and Luke Marunycz added RBIs for Tuscarora.
For Walkersville, Swaney had two hits.
TJ 4, Oakdale 3
The Patriots’ Jacob Orr led off the game with a solo homer, added a triple and two RBIs as TJ held on.
Ben Pearch had two hits for TJ (2-0), while Alex Tyeryar and Trevor Yusko each had a double.
Luke Chappell pitched four innings for the win, striking out five. Jacob Hnath pitched the seventh for the save.
Joseph Pippin and Garrett Steele both had doubles for the Bears.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Sankar (T) def. Sharma 6-1, 6-1; Anspach (T) def. Knight 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Pan/ Sharma (F) de.f Sappington/Gupta 7-5, 4-6, 10-8; Mercier/Taylor (T) def. Ste. Zou/Sta. Zou 6-1, 6-1; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Nzouakeu/Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Linganore wins match on a tiebreak
Singles: Jani (TJ) def. Wiegand 6-4, 6-0; Double default. Doubles: Jain/Lango (TJ) def. Zelinksy/Markel 6-2, 6-1; Liston/Hearer (L) def. Bedwell/Marquart 6-2, 6-2; Ament/Lyons (L) def. Pernaranda/Ash 6-1, 6-1.
Brunswick 3, Oakdale 2
Singles: Mitchel (O) def. Hatch 6-1, 6-1; B. Kennedy (B) def. Parker 3-6, 6-4, 12-10. Doubles: Hopko/Ahern (B) def. Lopez/Aramayo 6-4, 6-3; J. Kennedy/Genos (B) def. Wernau/Rottering 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Wyatt/Connolly (O) def. Bobfchak/Byrd 6-2, 6-1.
Girls
Urbana 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Tambot (U) def. Lieu 6-0, 6-2; Miner (W) def. Kim 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Nielson/Croghan (U) def. Driscoll/Cook 6-1, 6-0; Rawal/Patel (U) def. Riddlemoser/Anderson 6-3, 6-2; Hyde/Broder (U) def. Bain/Wambach 6-1, 6-0.
Tuscarora 5, Frederick 0
Singles: Slivka def. Burley 6-0, 6-0; Frye def. Phillips 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Ki/Gupta def. Sharma/Pau 2-6, 7-6 (6-4), 10-8; Pepenel/Thompson def. Ullman/Presgraves 6-2, 6-2; Taylor/Schneider def. Aleman/Akter 6-2, 6-1.
TJ 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Baker 6-1, 6-0; Butler (TJ) def. Wetrogen 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Kelley/Worley (L) def. Stevens/Lombardo 6-0, 6-1; Green/Webb (L) def. Bell/Shue 6-3, 6-3; Miller/Regules (TJ) def. Pugh/Smarick 6-2, 7-5.
Oakdale 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Overman 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Burkhard (O) def. Razunguzwa 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Sasse/Snow (O) def. Rhodes/Stepoulos 6-2, 6-2; Pabis/Candland (O) def. Shawver/Johnson 6-2, 6-2; Watkins-Koeung/Zambrana (O) won by default.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Region XX Division 2 Tournament
FCC 15, Chesapeake College 5
Michigan Daub smacked three doubles and drove in five runs as the Cougars (19-9) advanced on the strength of 10 extra-base hits in Wye Mills.
Brendan Long added a pair of doubles, as did Nicco German, who drove in three runs. Justin Acal homered and drove in two. Wyatt Miles also doubled.
Brendan Long, Michigan Daub, Justin Acal, Brodey Neveker, and Nicco German went a combined 15-of 24 in the win. The Cougars pounded out a total of 10 extra-base hits in the victory. That is getting it done.
Max Proctor (4-1) tossed five innings and struck out eight, scattering six hits for the win. Reliever Jared Hurlburt recorded the last nine outs of the game. He struck out five.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s freshman Bridgette Gilliano was named to the All-Northeast Conference second team at the utility position, announced today by the NEC. Gilliano, Tori Bowles and Abigayle Perry (Brunswick) were each named to the NEC’s All-Rookie team.
Gilliano made starts this season in left field, right field, third base, shortstop and second base en route. She finished the year with a .267 average, two doubles, three triples, three home runs, 18 RBI and a team-high 11 stolen bases.
Perry started 33 of 35 games with the majority of her starts coming in the outfield. The freshman hit .275 with five doubles and 18 runs scored. Perry had an .394 on-base percentage while adding five steals on the year.
The Mount’s starting catcher, Bowles hit .320 with eight doubles while leading the squad with five home runs and 32 RBIs.
