BOYS BASKETBALL
Linganore 69, South Carroll 54
Timmy Conner had 30 points to help the Lancers beat the host Cavaliers.
Cole Stansbury had 13 points for Linganore (2-0). Chase Savage and Ryan Lang each had 8 rebounds.
South Carroll won the JV game 49-25.
WRESTLING
Oakdale 33, S. Hagerstown 18
106—Double forfeit; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Double forfeit; 126—Double forfeit; 132—Green (O) won by forfeit; 138—Hathaway (O) won by forfeit; 145—Hill (S) dec. Van Scoyoc, 7-5; 152—Raynor (S) dec. Walker, 3-2; 160—Sandy (O) pin Rider, 2:36; 170—Martinez (S) won by forfeit; 182—Wilhite (O) won by forfeit; 195—Blanchard (O) dec. Bolton, 12-8; 220—Thompson (O) pin White, :40; 285—Taveras (S) won by forfeit.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood’s Mason Wang honored
Hood College’s Mason Wang continued his strong season with his third straight Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week award after leading the Blazers to a win at Albright.
Wang poured in a game-high 39 points in an 86-71 win over the Lions. It is the most points for a MAC Commonwealth player in a game this season.
He scored 10 points in the final 5:36 of the first half as Hood turned a one-point deficit into a 45-39 halftime lead. The senior came out firing again in the second half, scoring 10 of his 22 second half points in the first five minutes after play resumed. He finished the game shooting 13-for-21 from the field and 7-for-13 from 3-point range. Wang had seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Wang became the third player in school history with over 1,500 points in the win and the second to reach 200 career 3-point field goals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood’s Manning honored
Hood College’s Tiffany Manning was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week after recording career-highs at Albright College on December 11.
Manning averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Blazers in a 1-1 week. She opened the week with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a win over Notre Dame. Then in a tough 60-57 setback to Albright, Manning scored a career-high 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, a block and a steal.
