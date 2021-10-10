CROSS-COUNTRY
Patriot Invitational
Linganore won the girls team title at the five-team Patriot Invitational at Thomas Johnson on Saturday, while Oakdale’s Abhishek Mudireddy won the boys race.
Mudireddy won the 5K race with a time of 16 minutes, 59.07 seconds.
The Lancers girls finished with 28 points, and second-place Bethesda Chevy-Chase had 44 points.
Linganore was led by Caroline Perrone, who placed second. The Lancers’ top five was rounded out by Mikayla Moxley (third) Anna Quackenbush (sixth), Lucy Ellis (eighth) and Meredith Moyer (ninth).
Third-place Oakdale’s top five was Hailey Hallenberg (third), Caylin Walker (12th), Madison Chorney (14th), Sarah Anderson (17th) and Kyle McGlinchley (18th).
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley placed fifth. TJ was led by Erin Reeder (13th), Lauren Chung (16th) and Alex Cumber (19th).
Oakdale was second in the boys standings with 56 points. First-place Bethesda Chevy-Chase had 37 points.
The Bears’ top five included Reed Fliegel (seventh), David Tressler (14th), Sam Skinner (16th) and Ryan Brightman (18th).
Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras placed third. TJ was led by James Partlow (fifth), Devin Bora (10th) and Christion Hunt (19th).
Maryland XC Invitational
Tuscarora’s girls placed third out of 15 teams in the Maryland XC Invitational’s Red & White race at Shawan Downs, and the Titans boys finished fourth out of 19 teams.
Tuscarora’s top five in the girls race included Aylene Hernandez (sixth), Briley Sanford (22nd), Marylyn Blay (26th), Ryan Mills (29th) and Elizabeth Young (36th).
Middletown was led by Erin McQuitty (12th) and Campbell Caldwell (25th).
Middletown’s Baron Ropp was the top finisher from Frederick County in the boys race, placing seventh.
The Titans had 175 points, and Gilman won with 69 points.
Tuscarora’s top five included Kamsi Obuekwe (13th), Andrew Franklin (20th), Michael Cunningham (31st), Luke Bernota (53rd) and Brenden Lane (58th).
Gettysburg Invitational
Frederick’s Caroline Gregory placed second in the girls race, helping the Cadets place eighth out of 30 teams.
The Cadets had 256 points, and Dallastown Area won with 69 points. Jules Brawner placed 15th for Frederick.
The top finishers from Frederick County in the boys race were Urbana’s Henry Rodrigues (34th) and Frederick’s Gavin Legge (48th).
FOOTBALL
Virginia Spartans 21, MSD 14
With the game tied 14-14 at halftime, the Spartans held MSD scoreless the rest of the way and had a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to hand the Orioles their first loss of the season.
Ethan Sheppeck rushed for 204 yards on 25 carries for the Orioles (5-1). Nathan Sheppeck scored MSD’s first touchdown on a one-yard run, and Jaden Joseph scored on a six-yard run.
A.J. Baker led MSD’s defense, finishing with six tackles and one sack.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hood 4, Albright 2
The Blazers got their first Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth win, putting the match away with a three-goal flurry over the span of 15 minutes in the second half.
Aiden Hudon, James Endicott, Luke Hammer and Jacob Hill each had one goal for Hood (8-4, 1-2 MAC Commonwealth). JP Wiemann had two assists, and Cristian Urbina had one assist. Keeper Danny Castillo had two saves.
Sacred Heart 1, MSM 0
Despite a solid defensive outing by the Mount, the Pioneers got a late goal from Oliver Persson and held on for the win.
Sacred Heart took 32 shots. Mount (2-10, 0-4 NEC) keeper Adam Sivitir blocked 10 of 11 shots on goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hood 3, Albright 1
Colby Painter had two second-half goals to lead the Blazers to their first win over Albright since they joined the MAC Commonwealth in 2012.
Alli House had one goal for Hood (4-7-1, 2-1 in the MAC Commonwealth). Priya Nair and Ava Swartz each had one assist. Keeper Brenna Ellenberger had four saves in the first half, and Gabi Dolan had three saves in the second half.
MEN’S GOLF
MSM in fourth place
The Mount’s Michael Robinson and Juan Fradera are tied for sixth place after shooting a 69 (-1), helping their team sit in fourth place.
The Mount has a combined score of 279 (-1). The event continues today.
