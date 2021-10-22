FOOTBALL
Linganore 70, TJ 7
Ethan Arneson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to help the Lancers roll to a win over the visiting Patriots.
Linganore’s Andrew Young had three catches for 78 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass from Timmy Conner. Matthew Hauptman had two catches for 82 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass from Christian Petruzzello.
Linganore’s defense got two fumble recoveries from Jake Feight and four quarterback sacks from Chase Schultz.
SJCP 31, Severn School 0
No other details were provided.
Middletown 49, Catoctin 7
No other details were provided.
Urbana 38, Tuscarora 7
No other details were provided.
MSD game postponed
MSD’s football game against Central Maryland Christian has been postponed to 7 p.m. on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
IAAM B Quarterfinals
SJCP 3, John Carroll 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-17, 25-23. SJCP leaders: Jillian Fedor 17 digs; Samantha Watkins 21 assists, 4 aces; Kalia Espenlaub 11 kills; Leighann Truesdale 8 kills; Audrey Spindle 15 kills, 16 assists; Sydney Naill: 12 digs. Note: SJCP will host semifinals match on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 9, TJ 0
Tori Hampton had three goals and two assists for the Titans on Thursday.
Paige Hopkins had three goals and one assist for Tuscarora, Dillan Williams had two goals and one assist. Shannon Halley had one goal. Maddie Cramer had two assists, while Danalyn Damaska and Marlee Myer each had one assist.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hood places third
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hood wins
Hood College produced the top Division III finish as both the Blazers’ individual and team records fell at the Knights Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Limerick, Pa.
Hood’s top four carded a 366, cutting 27 strokes off the school record. The Blazers were third overall in the team standings behind Division II programs from Jefferson (317) and Bloomsburg (340).
Three Blazers had career-bests, including Katelyn Davis with a school-record round of 85 to tie for eighth. She tied for third among Division III golfers in the field. The round by Davis shaved three shots off the old record.
Sarah Gribble and Mary Emma Guldi tied for 21st with matching rounds of 93. Gribble’s score was a career best. Cayla Haney also had a career-best, shooting a 95 to place 24th.
Rounding out Hood’s team of five was Talia Wade, who tied for 47th with a 130.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
MSM women’s team wins
The Mount women’s team closed the 2021 regular season by winning the LVC Last Chance Run Fast Invitational hosted by Lebanon Valley College at Union Canal Tunnel Park on Friday.
Michelle Weaver finished in second place to pace the Mountaineers. The Mountaineer men’s team finished in fourth place.
In the women’s race, the Mount captured first place honors with 41 points, followed by King’s (Pa.) with 63.
Weaver finished second overall in the field of 74 runners. The Mount’s top five included Molly Connelly (sixth), Emily Klotz (ninth), Erin Billigmeier (13th) and Alexandra Ramirez (21st).
Brendan Duff was the Mount top finisher in the men’s race, placing sixth.
