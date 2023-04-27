SOFTBALL
Linganore 4, Tuscarora 2
Trailing by a run heading into the seventh inning Thursday, the Lancers scored three in the top of the frame and held on.
Bradyn MacKay had two hits for Linganore. Camryn MacKay threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out nine.
Tuscarora’s Avery Neuman walloped a home run and drove in two. She also went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Catoctin 10, Williamsport 0, 5 innings
The Cougars’ Taylor Smith hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to earn the mercy-rule win, ending what was nearly a perfect game for her in the circle.
She finished one batter away from a perfecto, notching a no-hitter and fanning 14 of the 16 batters she faced.
Aubrie Courtney hit a home run for Catoctin (14-2). Madi Ohler and Raegan Miller each had a hit and drove in two runs.
Clear Spring 6, Brunswick 1
Anna Putnam and Emylee Minnick each had two hits for the Railroaders.
Brooke Munday had an RBI for Brunswick.
BASEBALL
Catoctin 3, Williamsport 2
The Cougars’ Joey McMannis homered, while DJ Shipton had two hits in the win.
Garrett Worth pitched four solid innings, scattering four hits for Catoctin (17-1). Logan Malachowski threw three hitless, shutout innings in relief to get the win.
Brunswick 5, Fort Hill 1
Oliver Ellison threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and also belted a triple to lead the Railroaders over the host Sentinels.
Koltin Boyer and Tyler Lowery each had two hits for Brunswick. Connor Mullaney had an RBI double.
Linganore 17, Tuscarora 2
Gavin Liberto went 4-for-5 and Stephen Curry tossed six strong innings for the win, striking out nine.
Austin Perando went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jason Capone was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Max Lopacienski and Ben Boyer each drove in three runs. Bryce Meyer and Curry each had two RBIs.
Middletown 7, Walkersville 3
Trailing 2-0, the Knights rallied for five runs in the second inning en route to a win over the visiting Lions.
Cam Baker had two hits and two RBIs for Middletown. Hunter Barnes had two RBIs. Ty Lawson had two hits.
Barnes worked four innings for the win, giving up one earned run and one hit while striking out four.
Julian Coley had two hits for Walkersville.
BOYS LACROSSE
St John’s Catholic Prep 16, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Nick Gamarra and Joe Novak each had four goals in the Vikings’ win.
Gamarra added two assists, while Novak had one. Other St. John’s leaders were Quinn Fletcher (three goals, one assist), Keller Neuman (two goals, one assist), Drake McGrath (three assists) and Alex Piraino (two goals).
Tuscarora 19, Liberty 3
The Titans’ victory gave them 10 on the season, matching the most in program history.
Jack Collins and Koen Burdette each tallied four goals. Collins had an assist, while Burdette had two.
Other Tuscarora leaders were Dylan Cruz (two goals, one assist), Tyler Matthias-Magri (three goals), Brodie Burdette (two goals) and TyVaughn Fitzgerald (two goals, one assist).
In goal, the Titans’ Nate Fox made three saves, while Aden Carey had two.
Catoctin 22, South Hagerstown 0
Jameson Doll paced the Cougars with six goals and two assists as they crushed the Rebels.
Logan Bingham and Grady Hill each had a hat trick, while Hill collected 14 ground balls. Colin Byrne had two goals and two assists.
Maceo Zelenka, Luke Modugno, JD McCallion, Landon Scheetz, Chris Farkas, Vince Reaver, Josh Wantz and Ashton Merritt all added one goal each. McCallion had 10 ground balls.
Middletown 14, Thomas Johnson 1
Myles Sontz filled the net with seven goals as the Knights cruised past the Pats. Ryan McLister contributed on 10 of Middletown’s 14 tallies, registering two goals and eight assists.
Jackson Bennett, Griffin Sheridan, James Garruto, Cole Anderson and Gabe Kopelson all scored. Jonathan Richards, Ryan Adolphi and Connor Hildebrandt each had an assist. Gavin Vierling made four saves.
TJ goalie Joey Cox made 15 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakdale 19, St. James 3
The Bears had five multi-goal scorers, topped by Allison Finley, who had four goals with two assists.
Anna Alt had a pair of each. Grace Meyer and Paige Overeem each had two goals and an assist. Kate Moore added two goals. Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra had 11 saves.
St. John’s 16, Annapolis Area Christian 2
The Vikings racked up their 11th consecutive win with seven players scoring.
Maya Graham, Kristina Hindle and Emelia Tippett each had three goals with one assist. Rylan Piccolo added two goals and two assists. Kaylee Storm had three goals. Addison Scanlon and Izzy Piraino had a goal and two assists.
Juliana Workman and Sabrina Eaton split time in the cage, allowing just two goals.
Urbana 20, Walkersville 11
No information was provided for the Hawks.
Natalie Meyer poured in six goals for the Lions, adding two assists. Chloe Gaines had a hat trick. Claire McMurry and Samantha McDonough also scored.
Liberty 19, Tuscarora 5
The Titans (4-6) were led by Delaney Stup, who had two goals. Alyssa Hartis had a goal and an assist. Laney Barton and Natalie Lepkowski each had one goal. Goalie Samantha Miller made seven saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Hauser (M) def. Burns, 6-0, 6-0; Parandapalli (W) def. Bolton, 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Gio. Rossi/Gia. Rossi (M) def. Puthmana/Sharpe, 6-0, 6-4; Brognard/Jih Vieira (M) def. Gujalwar/Gilroy, 7-5, 6-2; Boledovic/Meyer (W) def. Kmiecik/Yarmus, 6-2, 6-2.
Williamsport 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Nigh def. Sullivan, 6-1, 6-2; Lane def. Martin, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Miller/Spielman def. Torrado/Starliper, 7-5, 6-1; Williamsport won Nos. 2 and 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
Williamsport 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Toms def. Andrew, 6-1, 6-0; Warren def. Stauffer, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Levasseur/Reed def. Troxell/Glass, 6-2, 6-0; Emerling/Mcarthur def. Williams/Parsons, 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; Myers/Henley def. Mucker/Andrew, 6-0, 7-5.
Tuscarora 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Gupta def. Dhanireddy, 6-0, 6-1; Pepenel def. Mandava, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ki/Martin def. Warley/Ham, 7-5, 7-5; Amond/Hughes def. Benco/McCoy, 7-5, 6-1; Le/Rivas def. Portillo/Contreras, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.
Middletown 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Martin (M) def. Leiu, 7-6, 5-7, 10-6; Miller (W) def. Kaminski, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Cook/Silver, 6-1, 6-0; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Hillman/Winterle, 6-4, 6-2; Friton/Wilson (M) def. Garst/Jackson, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood’s Jocelyn Pfleiger hit a homer in each game of Thursday’s doubleheader to set the Blazers’ single-season mark.
Pfleiger hit a solo shot in the first inning of game one, then turned on the first pitch she saw in the first inning of game two to break the record, now at 10 home runs.
Hood dropped game one to McDaniel 6-3 while taking the second game 9-1 in six innings.
