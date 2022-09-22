VOLLEYBALL
Linganore 3, TJ 2
Scores: 23-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9. Linganore leaders: Shayna Ringer, 15 digs, 1 ace; Kelsie Duda, 10 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Meg Hummel, 8 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Sadie Gladhill, 24 digs, 1 ace; Katie Healy, 5 kills, 4 digs; Katie Bollhorst, 7 kills; Raegan Heidenberger, 2 aces, 6 digs. TJ leaders: Ellen Vu, 39 assists, 27 digs, 2 aces; Anna Feuer, 20 kills, 2 aces; Reagan Warsing, 19 kills, 23 digs; Brynn Cochran, 9 kills, 24 digs; Gabby Conception, 33 digs.
Catoctin 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-10, 25-17. Catoctin leaders: Anna Belluomo, 8 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Abby May 9 kills, 9 digs; Michaela Windisch, 15 assists; Maddi Binnix, 10 assists; Abby Moreland, 7 digs; Lily Bingman, 1 block.
New Life 3, Frederick Christian Academy 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-18, 25-13. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 16 kills, 6 aces, 6 digs; Minnie Ricketts, 17 assists, 5 digs; Jazmine De la Barra, 5 kills, 5 digs; Mason Wilson, 7 digs, 6 aces; Sofie Krasta, 4 kills.
Boonsboro 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-12, 26-24, 25-21. Walkersville leaders: Abbie Brown, 6 kills, 3 blocks; Victoria Bessacque, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Adyn Isemann, 10 digs; Natalie Hafler, 10 digs; Grace Rohrer, 8 digs, 9 assists.
Oakdale 3, Middletown 2
Scores: 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 9 kills, 16 assists, 15 digs, 4 aces; Ireland Payne, 6 kills; Naomi Jarboe, 5 kills; Faith Miller, 5 kills; Zoe Vance, 26 digs, 2 aces. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 26 kills, 5 aces, 17 digs; Caroline Ranneberger, 22 digs, 10 kills; Lily Godbold, 22 digs, 33 assists; Jessi Prescott, 8 kills, 9 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuscarora 2, Wilde Lake 0
The Titans moved to 6-0, getting goals from Erick Rodriguez and Kyle Lillis.
Tony Lombardi had an assist. Keeper Aidan Ritta recorded the shutout.
Brunswick 10, Catoctin 0
The Railroaders’ Will Burton tallied three goals and three assists in the victory. Chase Malone also had a hat trick, while Ricky Cicmanec added two goals and two assists for Brunswick (5-1-1). Blake Whitcomb had two assists.
Goalkeepers Finn McGannon and Elias Connor combined for the shutout.
Frederick 2, South Hagerstown 0
Both of the Cadets’ goals were scored by Jimmy Diaz, while Niko Gusman had one assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 8, Catoctin 0
The Railroaders had eight different goal scorers as they rolled.
Atiya Jackson, Laila Jackson, Layke Jensen, Brylie Jensen, Jaden German, Jacie Powell, Ryley Backer and Allison George all scored.
Brylie Jensen, Backer, Ashley Gantley, and Addison Fritz each had assists. Sydney Williams had four saves in goal.
Frederick 8, South Hagerstown 1
Rosalia Gallegos and Abigail Watson each scored two goals for the Cadets in the rout.
Mira Deni had two assists. Lara Adeoye, Zoey Dimitriou and Paola Jimenez each added a goal and an assist.
Linganore 2, Thomas Johnson 0
The Patriots’ Georgia Sible scored in the first half off of a direct kick, while Kylie Hoiberg scored by knocking in a rebound off a corner kick.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 2, Frederick 1
The Lions’ Olivia Miller passed the ball across the goal mouth and Rylie Sheets snuck the ball by Frederick goalie Abby Effland for the winner with 5 minutes left in the game.
Walkersville’s first goal was scored by Olivia Miller off an assist from Hannah Miller.
The Cadets got a goal from Caroline Layman.
Goalies Alia Winterle (Walkersville) and Effland each had nine saves. Hannah Miller had a defensive save.
Tuscarora 2, Oakdale 0
Tori Hampton assisted both Titans goals, while goalie Caroline McDonald made three saves in the shutout.
Tuscarora’s goals were from Erika Cao and Caylen Vachon.
Catoctin 3, TJ 0
The Cougars’ Grace Williams contributed two goals and an assist, while Natalie Hoys made 10 saves in the shutout.
Parker Parsons added the other goal for Catoctin (3-2).
GOLF
Tuscarora 152, S. Hagerstown 177
The Titans’ Griffin Cansler was the medalist with a 35.
Brody Taylor shot a 38 and Hayden Taylor shot a 39.
Urbana wins tournament
Urbana won an eight-team tournament at Black Rock, beating second-place Boonsboro 156-161.
Middletown, which placed fourth, was led by Thomas Witt, who shot a 40.
No details were provided for the other local teams.
