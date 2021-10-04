Walkersville Brunswick Soccer
Walkersville’s Travis Buakah jumps to head the ball over Brunswick’s Logan Malone at Walkersville High School on Monday night. The teams went through regulation and two overtimes before settling for a 1-1 tie. See the local roundup for details.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

GIRLS SOCCER

Linganore 1, Oakdale 0

Gemma Davies scored with 3 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock in the second overtime period Monday, redirecting a rebound from a save by Oakdale’s goalie.

Josie Beezel was credited with the assist.

The Lancers (6-0) remained undefeated after escaping with the win in a game they dominated in terms of shots on goal, 13-3.

Tuscarora 2, Liberty 1

Cali Cammarata had a goal and an assist as the surging Titans went on the road and improved to 9-0.

Nina Connors had Tuscarora’s other goal, while Madison Slater added an assist.

Titans goalkeeper Mia Hill recoded 16 saves.

TJ 6, South Hagerstown 3

Chase Borntreger scored two goals with an assist for the Patriots (2-4).

Other TJ goals were scored by Jen Lombardo (two), Raquel Ford and Ella Wilson, who added an assist. Ella Henderson also had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Brunswick 1, Walkersville 1

The visiting Railroaders’ Logan Malone scored off a corner, assisted by Ricky Cicmanec.

The Lions’ Travis Buakah scored the tying goal for Walkersville with 2 minutes left in regulation.

Brunswick keeper Finn McGannon made 15 saves. The Roaders are 5-2-1.

Walkersville won the JV match 4-1.

TJ 1, South Hagerstown 0

Alex Angulo Moreno’s goal held up as the Patriots prevailed.

FIELD HOCKEY

Walkersville 2, Catoctin 0

Olivia Miller (unassisted) and Divine Anorchie (assisted by Alexis Johnson) scored in the second quarter for the host Lions, who won their second straight.

Walkersville goalie Alia Winterle had two saves in the shutout.

Catoctin goalie Cait Werlang had seven saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Oakdale 3, Linganore 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-19, 25-21. Linganore leaders: Meg Hummel, 5 kills; Sadie Gladhill, 13 digs; Audrey Kilgore, 10 digs; Hattie Frazier, 5 kills; Raegan Heidenberg, 12 assists; Ashly Ratti, 9 assists.

New Life 3, FCA 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-14, 25-22. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 13 kills, 5 blocks; Skylar Jagt, 4 kills, 4 aces; Minnie Ricketts 16 assists.

St. John’s 3, Roland Park 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-11, 25-10. St. John’s leaders: Audrey Spindle, 8 aces, 7 kills; Samantha Watkins, 4 kills; Leighann Truesdale, 4 kills; Lamaria Estridge, 5 blocks; Sydney Naill, 12 digs; Jill Fedor, 16 digs, 6 aces. JV: St. John’s won 2-0.

Walkersville 3, Brunswick 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-10-25-22. Walkersville leaders: Kylie Mohr, 9 kills, 2 aces; Mackenzie Brenton, 17 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Grace Rohrer, 5 kills; Victoria Bessaque, 6 kills; Adyn Iseman, 6 digs.

Frederick Force 3, Chapelgate 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-18, 25-15. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 7 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs; Sam Reid, 5 kills; Grace Larrivee, 4 kills, 5 aces; Hannah Hitchner, 14 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs. Force record: 12-0. JV: Force won 2-1.

GOLF

Linganore 157, Walkersville 207

The Lancers’ Austin May shot an even par 36 to earn medalist honors at PB Dye.

Linganore teammates Sam Johnson and Ethan Crabb shot 37.

Walkersville’s David Nuckolls shot a 49.

