FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 1 Winters Mills 0, OT
After playing to a stalemate in regulation, Carmen Wilhelm ended it four minutes into overtime for the visiting Lancers.
Grace Doy crossed the ball, and Wilhelm pulled it left, reversed and hit it in around the goalie.
Linganore outshot Winters Mills 8-6. Linganore goalie Taylor Carroll recorded six saves for the shutout.
Linganore won the JV game 2-0.
South Carroll 1, Walkersville 0
The Cavaliers prevailed on a fourth-quarter goal.
Lions goalie Alia Winterle made six saves as Walkersville fell to 0-2.
South Carroll won the JV match 4-0.
Manchester Valley 5, Oakdale 0
The Bears (0-2) received 13 saves from Lilly Murphy and five from Kendall Reidy, who split time in goal.
GOLF
Boonsboro 171, Catoctin 181
Justin Mehall shot a 44 to lead the Cougars.
