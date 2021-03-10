FIELD HOCKEY
Frederick 2, Walkersville 1, OT
Caroline Layman scored the game-winner off Elizabeth Goodwin’s assist 1½ minutes into overtime for the Cadets on Wednesday night.
Frederick’s Julia Osborne scored the game-tying goal on a Catherine O’Driscoll assist in the fourth quarter.
Urbana 6, Tuscarora 0
Maggie Goodwin had two goals and two assists to help the Hawks win their season opener.
Kylie Caretti, Kacey Draves and Kaitlyn McNerney each had one goal for Urbana. Zoe Nelson, Ella Landon and Helena Ortiz each had one assist. Goalkeepers McKenna Ladson, who played three quarters, and Celeste Valerio combined on the shutout.
Tuscarora goalie AJ Almeida had eight saves.
Urbana won the JV game 8-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 64, Goretti JV 27
The Orioles were led by Crystal Salit’s 32 points as they concluded their season with a 2-3 record.
Salit added 10 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Teammate Citrine Lummer had 12 points, seven steals and four assists, while Hannah Weiss scored 11 points with 13 boards.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 18 Saint Francis University 9
EMMITSBURG — The Mountaineers had five players score hat tricks as they cruised.
Seven Mountaineers had multiple points today. Sara Moeller had three goals and four assists. Kate Kinsella three goals and three assists. Alayna Pagnotta, Erin Anderson, Beanie Colson, and Jordan Butler each scored multiple goals to contribute to the first conference win of the season for the Mount.
Mount’s Jenna Oler made five saves and Madison Bradley made three.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
FCC 13-13, Harford CC 1-5
FCC opened its season with two wins.
FOOTBALL CLINIC
The Maryland Football Coaches Association will conduct a virtual clinic from Friday through Sunday that will feature a roll call of standout coaches from the college and high school levels, including some with Frederick County ties.
The basic cost for the clinic, which is largely for coaches, is $39.
Rob Ambrose, a Middletown High alum and the head coach at Towson University, leads off the clinic at 5 p.m. Friday with a session titled, “Making The Defense Think: Unbalanced Run and Pass.”
Some other coaches who will participate during the three days are Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, Alabama defensive coordinator Doug Marrone, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.
Oakdale High coach Kurt Stein wraps up the clinic Sunday with a session called, “Inside Zone Read Variation.”
At 7 p.m. Friday, former NFL fullback and author Merril Hoge will present about “Three Words That Changed My Life.” Hoge wrote the book, “Brainwashed: The Bad Science Behind CTE and the Plot to Destroy Football.”
More information can be found at mfca.coachesclinic.com.
