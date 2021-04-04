MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 14, FDU-Florham 5
Bentley LeBarron had three goals and two assists for Hood, and Colby Gallagher had three goals.
Michael Mullen had two goals and one assist for the Blazers (2-2), and Cody Upman had two goals. Trenton Lazorchak made 20 saves in goal.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
FDU-Florham 21, Hood 6
Liz Connelly and MacKenzi Wright each had two goals for the Blazers.
Laura Skorobatsch had one goal and five draw controls. Sophia Vilaca had five saves, and Remy Anderson had four.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Messiah 7-8, Hood 6-2
Stephen Sommer went 5-for-8, with a double and sac fly, over the course of the doubleheader for the Blazers.
Jake Howell started game one and allowed three earned runs in four innings. He gave up four hits and a walk, striking out five. Gabriel Gilger struck out the side in the seventh. Jahlin Jean-Baptiste took the loss, allowing a run in the top of the eighth.
Hood used seven pitchers in the second game. Jacob Cutter started and took the loss, allowing four earned runs.
CCSU 5, MSM 3
AJ Holcomb and CJ Kozorosky each had two hits for the Mount (5-17, 1-8 NEC), collecting two hits each.
All of the Mount’s runs came in the second inning, when Myles Nicholson had two RBIs and Kozorosky had one.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 9-5, LIU 1-7
The Mount’s Amanda Berkley went the distance for the win in the first game, scattering four hits and an unearned run.
Abigayle Perry doubled and tripled in the first game en route to getting four hits and three RBIs on the day. Fellow Mount freshman Tori Bowls had three hits and four RBIs in the doubleheader.
The Mount (11-7, 4-8 NEC) took a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning of the second game, but Long Island rallied to get a split.
Widener 2-7, Hood 1-1
Angela Acampora homered in game one and finished 2-for-6 on the day and drove in Hood’s runs in both games.
Brandi Davidson doubled and went 2-for-6 on the afternoon. Belle Bortner tossed a complete game in the opener but took a tough-luck loss. She scattered four hits and a walk, allowing two runs and striking out three.
COLLEGE GOLF
MSM men place eighth
The Mount men’s team placed eighth with two-day, final score of 619 (+43) at the FDU Invitational, while the women’s team placed ninth with a final score of 716 (+140).
Nacho Gomez placed 10th to lead the Mount men, and Olivia Gardenhour tied for 24th to lead the Mount women.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Arcadia 7, Hood 2
The Blazers’ No. 1 doubles duo of Megan Carter and Skylar Wright defeated Tess Weber and Julia Paraboschi 8-1. Carter got a 6-1, 6-2 win over Weber at first singles for Hood’s other point.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Lycoming 88, Hood 59
Hood finishes its dual season with an 0-3 record.
The Blazers got wins from Kaila Tom (50-yard freestyle, 31.16), Molly Cronin (200-yard backstroke, 2:31.45) and Grace Winpigler’s (200-yard breaststroke, 3:00.48).
MEN’S SWIMMING
Hood 94, Lycoming 73
Hazen Stowell won 1,000-yard freestyle (10:32.83) and 500 (5:06.47) to help the Blazers improve to 2-1 in dual meets.
Hood also got individual wins from Brooks Anderson (100, 52.51) and Andrew Bezmen (200-yard breaststroke, 2:25.87). Hood won both relays. The foursome of Patrick Krol, Bezmen, Russell Odor and Cameron King swam a time of 1:49.46 in the 200-yard medley relay. In the 200 free relay, Anderson, Stowell, King and Odor teamed up for the winning time of 1:33.94.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Benassi resigns as Hood’s coach
Hood College head cross country and track and field coach Chris Benassi has announced his departure from the program.
“Chris was my first hire when I was hired in summer 2018,” Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Kolb said. “What I saw in him as a candidate, he proved to deliver as our head coach. He has done a great job recruiting and building a competitive culture in the cross country and track and field programs.”
Benassi, who is taking a similar position at SCAD-Atlanta, has guided all six programs in cross country and track and field for the Blazers since 2018. Under his tutelage, AJ Lewis was the 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference Outdoor champion in the long jump. The Blazers set nine program records during his stay. In cross country, he coached five of the 12 fastest men in school history and three of the top 20 fastest women.
A national search is being conducted for his replacement. Kevin Jones will serve as the interim head coach.
