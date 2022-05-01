Linganore's girls track and field team captured the team championship Saturday in the Gator Invitational at Reservoir High School.
The Lancers generated 54 points to outpoint 82 other schools. C.H. Flowers was second with 48 points.
Linganore's Caroline Perrone beat 41 other runners to win the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 2.21 seconds, just missing qualifying for the New Balance Nationals in the race.
The Lancers' other victory came in the 4x400 relay, as Mikayla Moxley overcame a 50-meter deficit on the anchor leg to propel Linganore past Bowie by a narrow margin in 4:08.31.
Moxley also finished second in the 800 run (2:21.11) and sixth in the 1,600, while Juliana Nardini tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Melanie Barger was third in the 300 hurdles (47.24 seconds), and Kate DeFilippis placed eighth in the 3,200 to round out the scoring for Linganore.
Softball
Urbana 5, Thomas Johnson 1
Delaney Reefe tossed a complete game for the Hawks, striking out five, walking two and allowing just three hits.
Maggie Hummer led the offensive charge for Urbana, going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double. Cici Bullock added two hits, and Carleigh Magers drove in two with a double for the Hawks.
For TJ, Andrea Larson hit a solo home run to account for her team's lone run.
MSD 6, Model 0
Lillian Froehle pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out nine.
At the plate, Froehle drove in a run with a double.
Jaiden Lovett added a hit for MSD.
Indiana SD 4, MSD 3
Truly Austin went 2-for-3, and Olivia Clinger had a run-scoring hit for the Orioles, who are now 3-6 overall.
Baseball
MSD 6, Model 2
Tyler Dees doubled and scored a run, Mepper Beshears drove in a run, and Gabriel Wilson also scored for MSD.
Indiana SD 11, MSD 6
Rocco Bauer went 2-3 with three RBIs and scored a run, while Tyler Dees went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Orioles.
College Softball
Hood 5, Catholic 4
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hood College's Colleen Blasko tagged up and scored on a pop foul down the left field field line to give the Blazers' softball team a win in nine innings at Catholic. Game two was rained out in the third inning.
Jocelyn Pfleiger, who was credited with a sacrifice fly on the play, finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Rebecca Gottleib also had three hits in the game and was the winning pitcher, going all nine innings. She struck out three Cardinals to finish the year with a school record 121 punch outs this season. Gottleib broke the old standard of 119, held by Jamie Gardner.
Brandi Davidson and Mallorie Hetzel had two hits apiece.
Women's Lacrosse
Mount St. Mary's 14, Central Connecticut State 1
EMMITSBURG — On Saturday afternoon, Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse picked up their seventh straight win after defeating CCSU.
Zoe Hurlburt scored five goals to reach 100 career goals. Jordan Groover added three goals, while Erin Anderson had two goals and one assist. The Mountaineers outshot the Blue Devils 22-12.
Olivia Gianakos scored the lone goal for CCSU.
Madison Bradley made seven saves for the Mount. Kya Risher made five saves, while Adrianna Richards registered one save for the Blue Devils.
Albright 11, Hood 10 OT
READING, Pa. — The Hood College women's lacrosse team dropped its regular season finale and final Middle Atlantic Commonwealth contest on the road to Albright College in overtime.
Jess Lyons scored four goals and dished out the Blazers’ lone assist. Lyons also had the team-high four ground balls.
Rebecca Turner and Laura Skorobatsch finished with a pair of goals apiece.
Men's Lacrosse
Hood 16, Albright 9
Robbie Wiley scored a game-high four goals, as Hood closed its season with a win. Colby Gallagher and Rio Muldoon both netted three goals each. Muldoon also added two assists and five ground balls while Gallagher added one assist.
