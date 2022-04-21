SOFTBALL
Linganore 9, South Hagerstown 8
The Lancers won on a walk-off thanks to a wild pitch that allowed the winning run to score on Thursday.
Camryn MacKay, Emily Ausherman and Devyn McFarland each had two hits for Linganore. Katie Healy had a double and drove in two runs.
MacKay earned the win in relief, pitching three innings of one-hit ball.
Frederick 18, North Hagerstown 12
The Cadets’ Maia Sholter went 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles in the high-scoring affair.
Paige Hall and Katie DeGirolamo each had two hits, including a double. Hall got the win in relief.
Walkersville 15, Brunswick 1
Izzy Dietrich led the way for the Lions, pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts while also collecting three hits of her own.
Alexis Offutt and Madison Lepeonka homered for Walkersville. Karsyn Barrick and Caroline Hinkelman each had two hits.
Brunswick’s Emylee Minnick went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Brooke Munday also doubled.
Boonsboro 3, Middletown 2
Taylor Broadbent drove in a run for the Knights. She took the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Catoctin 15, North Hagerstown 6
The Cougars’ Laney Kelly and Lauren Kelly each tallied three goals with two assists in the victory.
Other multiple point scorers for Catoctin were Morgan Gregory (two goals, one assist), Lilly Bingman (two goals), Corinn Gregory (one goal, one assist) and Morgan Ridenour (one goal, one assist). Goalie Phoenix Moore had nine saves.
Linganore 17, Walkersville 3
Reese Wallich had three goals, three assists and four ground balls to lead the Lancers.
Leah Coletti had three goals and four ground balls for Linganore, Meg Hummel had two goals, five draw controls and two ground balls, Leah Doy had two goals, two assists and two ground balls, Annabel Geisler had two goals and one assist, Alexis Crosby had two goals and three draw controls, Grace Doy had one goal and three draw controls, and Hadley Robertson had one goal, one assist and three ground balls.
Walkersville’s Chloe Gaines scored two goals, while Meghan Welker had two assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oakdale 12, Middletown 11
No Oakdale information was provided.
The Knights’ Broden Moran led his team with four goals and an assist. Jake Brandenburg had three goals and two assists. Judd Boniface added three goals and an assist. Griffin Sheridan had one of each. Goalie Gavin Vierling had 10 saves.
Linganore 17, Walkersville 8
The Lancers were paced by Sean Mullineaux’s four goals and two assists.
Other Linganore leaders were Cole Stansbury (three goals, one assist), Cody Griffis (three goals), Kyle Gardner (two goals, two assists), Eli Etzler (two goals, one assist), Kason Gibbons (two goals) and David Turnbull (seven groundballs).
The Lions’ got three goals and two assists from Paul Garza. Ethan Patrick scored two goals, while Diego Garza had a goal and an assist. Wil Muncy had nine saves.
Brunswick 20, South Hagerstown 0
The Railroaders had 11 different scorers, led by JT Harich’s five goals and three assists.
Josh Cadle had a goal with three assists. Isaac Herbert, Jordan Herbert, Reese Fitch, Tristan Atrill, and Chris Wells each added two goals. Austin Curry added three assists, while Cameron Cornett added two.
South Hagerstown 17, Tuscarora 8
The Titans were led by Andrew Cramer’s three goals and one assist. John Collins had two of each.
BASEBALL
Linganore 10, South Hagerstown 0
The Lancers’ Michael Dodson got the win with a complete-game two-hitter, striking out five in the five-inning game.
Matt Rosquist had two hits and two RBIs for Linganore (6-5).
TJ 5, Oakdale 3
Logan Keepers hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Patriots to a win over the host Bears.
Ben Pearch had three hits with a double for TJ (8-3), while Jacob Hnath and Keepers each had two hits.
Reliever Camden Hood worked three innings for the win. Starter Jay Parente threw six innings.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Oakdale boys placed eighth out of 27 teams at the Johns Hopkins Black & Blue Invitational. Sam Starrs won the pole vault.
Tuscarora’s girls took 13th out of 19 teams. The Titans’ received third place finishes from Khady Ndiaye (triple jump) and their 4x100 relay team.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 19, Stevenson JV 2
The Cougars pounded out 15 hits for their sixth straight victory.
Brodey Neveker hit his seventh homer of the season and improved his hitting streak to 14 for FCC (30-5).
Demetri Jamison had four hits, including a double, and four RBIs to send his hitting streak to 11 games.
Justin Acal had three hits, while Wyatt Mills added a pair of doubles.
Brendan Long earned the win in relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Saint Francis U 3, MSM 0
Mount St. Mary’s dropped the final game of its three-game series at Saint Francis U in a matchup of the NEC’s top two teams.
In a classic pitcher’s duel, Mount starter Avery Neuhart and SFU starter Rachel Marsden matched zeroes on the scoreboard for the first five innings.
After a scoreless sixth inning for the Mount (21-17, 13-5 NEC), the Red Flash (27-14, 13-2 NEC) scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood’s Mason Wang honored
Hood College men’s basketball player Mason Wang was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete for men’s basketball.
MAC executive director Megan Morrison announced the 2021-22 Winter MAC Senior Scholar-Athletes on April 21. A senior student-athlete from each of the nine winter sports were recognized for their strong academic and athletic prowess.
Wang is majoring in business administration with an expected graduation date in the spring of 2022. He currently holds a 3.31 grade-point average (GPA). Wang was named to the 2020 Men’s Basketball Academic All-MAC squad and is a MAC Academic Honor Roll recipient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.