WRESTLING

Linganore 74, South Hagerstown 3

106 — Arthur (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Wheat (L) won by forfeit; 120 — Rohn (L) won by forfeit; 126 — B. Considine (L) won by forfeit; 138 — Pickett (L) pin Seals, 1:02; 145 — Raynor (S) dec. S. Considine, 7-4; 152 — Lawn (L) pin Rider, 1:46; 160 — Arneson (L) tech. fall Greene, 20-5; 170 — Witmer (L) pin Martinez, 2:50; 182 — Golliday (L) won by forfeit; 195 — Shultz (L) dec. Bolton, 8-2; 220 — Jenkins (L) pin White, 5:23; 285 — Hopkins (L) won by forfeit.

Linganore 59, Walkersville 18

106 — Beaumont (W) dec. Arthur, 9-2; 113 — Wheat (L) pin Wilkins, 4:33; 120 — HOlmes (W) pin Rohn, 2:09; 126 — B. Considine (L) pin A. Nutter, 4:37; 132 — Dickenson (L) tech. fall Birth, 19-3; 138 — Pickett (L) pin Word, 3:10; 145 — J. Nutter (W) dec. Lawn, 3-1; 152 — S. Considine (L) pin Flores, 2:35; 160 — Arneson (L) pin Jolles, 1:05; 170 — Witmer (L) pin Shriner, :36; 182 — Golliday (L) won by forfeit; 195 — Shultz (L) won by forfeit; 220 — Campbell (W) pin Jenkins, :38; 285 — Hopkins (L) won by forfeit.

Catoctin 64, Thomas Johnson 12

220 — Garrett Stottlemyer (TJ) won by forfeit; 285 — Enuel Addoquaye (TJ) won by forfeit; 106 — Brady Davis (C) won by forfeit; 113 — Peyton Castellow (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Keiten Castellow (C) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Evan Burd (C) won by forfeit; 138 — Braden Bell (C) pinned Daniel Zampino, 0:20; 145 — Lucas Reeder (C) pinned Christion Hunt, 0:39; 152 — Daynin McLain (C) Major Decision over Ben Adkins, 10-2; 160 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) pinned Wilmer Dominguez, 0:27; 170 — Jacob Bell (C) pinned Ryan Fitzgerald, 1:57; 182 — Grant Kelly (C) pinned Christian Romero, 3:06; 195 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) pinned Cameron Maslan, 0:11.

Middletown 58, Oakdale 12

285 — Endicott (M) won by forfeit; 106 — Hart (M) won by forfeit; 113 — H. Smith (M) won by forfeit; 120 — DeVriendt (M) won by forfeit; 126 — Stottlemyer (M) won by forfeit; 132 — Hathaway (O) dec. Hollis, 8-5; 138 — Van Scoyoc (O) dec. Camarote, 5-2; 145 — Graham (M) maj. dec. Walker, 12-1; 152 — Smith (M) won by forfeit; 160 — Dalhouse (M) won by forfeit; 170 — Thomas (O) dec. Hoy, 6-2; 182 —Waters (M) pin Blanchard, 2:59; 195 — Hofgesang (M) pin Wilhite, :46; 220 — Thompson (O) dec. Hoy, 4-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. John’s 65, Indian Creek 56

Dorian Tema scored a team-high 16 points for the Vikings

Macahi Nelson added 14, while AJ Perez scored 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester Valley 53, Oakdale 45

Sam Blaylock paced the Bears with 14 points, while Carolina Atwill, Emma Carey and Mikayla Carey each had five rebounds.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

Oakdale 99, Linganore 71

Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Ashtin Jenkins, Lucas Mitchell. Linganore — Brendan Hanlon, Brody Hanlon, Gabe Erb, Jordan Grab.

Girls

Oakdale 93, Linganore 92

Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Jordyn Kinnee, Molly Robinson. Linganore — Ellie Kahwajy, Lyra Garrett, Marina Katsumoto, Peyton Orlando, Maeve Smarick. Diving winner — Nicole Esch, Oakdale.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hood 110, Stevenson 78

The sibling duo of Mason and Evan Wang combined for 58 points as the Hood College men's basketball picked up its fifth straight win, this one over visiting Stevenson in MAC Commonwealth play.

Mason Wang finished with a game-high 33 points and Evan Wang added 25. Soren Almquist came off the bench for 12.

With the win, the Blazers improved to 12-5 overall and 9-1 in the MAC Commonwealth.

Khalil Richard scored 28 to lead the Mustangs.

It was the most points for Hood since scoring 111 against Stevenson in January 2020.

Score: Prince George’s 101, FCC 79

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevenson 67, Hood 39

Marlise Newson led the host Blazers in defeat with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Other score: Prince George’s 68, FCC 43

