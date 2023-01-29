MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 77, Eastern 75
Hood College’s Garrison Linton scored with 1.7 seconds left in overtime to seal a come-from-behind win at Eastern in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Christopher Smalls scored 22 points to lead the Blazers, hitting 7-of-16 field goals. The graduate student knocked down five 3-pointers and matched Linton with a team-high seven rebounds.
Will Spencer added 13 points off the bench. Linton had 11 points and five assists, in addition to his seven rebounds. Michael Wallace dished out a game-high eight assists.
After Eastern opened a 43-33 lead with 15:04 left in regulation, Hood went on a 14-4 run over the next three minutes. While Spencer and Jevon Yarbrough scored five points apiece in the rally, it was a 3-point field goal by Linton that tied the game at 47-47 with 11:19 to go.
Two free throws by Smalls with 9:58 remaining gave the Blazers their first lead of the half 50-48.
The rest of the second half featured 12 ties and lead changes. Smalls sank a 3-point field goal at 7:13 for a 60-55 lead, the largest advantage for either side down the stretch.
Spencer hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left for a 68-66 lead before a pair of Zubair Lee foul shots with 10.7 seconds on the clock sent the game to overtime.
In overtime, Smalls scored with 1:48 left for a 75-73 lead. Neither team scored again until Lee was fouled an hit two more from the charity stripe to tie the game.
After that Hood advanced the ball and Linton dribbled near midcourt until driving with six seconds left. The sophomore hesitated at the top of the key before finding a wide-open lane for the go-ahead basket with only 1.7 seconds left for the win.
The Blazers improved to 12-8 on the year and 6-5 in the MAC Commonwealth. The victory gave Hood sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings, a half-game behind Eastern and Widener. The Eagles and Pride are tied for second.
Hood, winners of three straight and five out of six, host Lebanon Valley on Feb. 3 at the Volpe Athletic Center.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern 49, Hood 40
Hood’s Philippa Clouse recorded her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The senior also had two blocks.
Lele Wright had 11 points and six rebounds for the Blazers. Tiffany Manning grabbed 12 rebounds and had four steals.
Niagara 73, MSM 54
Mount St. Mary’s led 43-37 in the third quarter but watched as that advantage evaporated against the visiting Niagara Purple Eagles on Saturday.
The Mount falls to 8-12 (4-7 MAAC), dropping back-to-back contests for a first time in a month. Niagara increased their win streak to seven games and is now 10-9 (9-2 MAAC).
Jo Raflo had a career day in defeat. The sophomore guard posted her first career double-double, setting new highs in points with 22 and rebounds with 11. Jessica Tomasetti also reached double figures in points, adding 15.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hood swept in tri-match
The Blazers fell to both Roanoke and Immaculata in three sets in a non-conference tri-match.
The Maroons won 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 over Hood, and the Mighty Macs defeated the Blazers 25-17, 25-17, 25-13.
Marc Fitzkee had a combined 18 kills on the day. Fitzkee also had 10 digs across both games.
Over both matches Adam Bartice had 30 assists, including 22 in the Immaculata match.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 78, St. James 50
Max McFarland had double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bears beat the Saints.
All 11 Oakdale players scored. Harrison Tisdale had 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 53, St. James 11
Skai Bayless had 12 points to help the Bears roll to a win over the Saints.
Mikayla Carey had 10 points and three steals for Oakdale (12-5). Taylor Berger had nine points. Riley Gibbons and McKenna Witt each had five steals. Emma Carey had six assists.
There was no JV game on Saturday, but Oakdale’s JV team improved to 14-0 on Friday by beating Brunswick.
