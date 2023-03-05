BOYS BASKETBALL MPSSAA
Playoffs Class 3A state quarterfinals
Frederick 60, St. Charles 53
The Cadets overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to maintain their undefeated season and reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2007.
Down nine at the half, the Cadets unleashed a 25-point third quarter, then held on in the fourth.
They got 18 points apiece from Elwyne Wordlaw and Ivan Quijada. Joaquin Snowden added 10, while David Dorsey scored nine.
In the semifinals, No. 2 seed Frederick faces No. 3 seed Damascus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
The other semifinal is between top-seeded City College and No. 5 seed Aberdeen.
The state final is Thursday at University of Maryland at a time to be determined.
Class 2A state quarterfinals
Walkersville 69, Liberty 42
Getting inside the paint for high-percentage shots and playing tough defense, Walkersville beat visiting Liberty to advance to the MPSSAA final four for the first time since 2005.
Even after being outscored in the second quarter, Walkersville enjoyed a 27-17 lead at halftime, and that cushion grew as the game progressed.
As usual, Walkersville focused on getting the ball to post players Kenyon Johnson and Seyi Awuwoloye, who both did a good job finishing at the hoop.
Johnson had a team-high 20 points, shooting 9 of 10 from the field, along with nine rebounds and three steals. Shadan Hansen was nearly as efficient, shooting 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 19 points along with four assists. Awuwoloye had 12 points and six assists.
In the semifinals, No. 2 seed Walkersville faces No. 6 seed Largo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.
The other semifinal is between top-seeded Wicomico and No. 5 seed New Town.
The state final is Thursday at University of Maryland at a time to be determined.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh 10, Mount St. Mary’s 2
The Panthers rolled behind a big day from Tuscarora grad Justin Acal, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in Deland, Florida.
Brady Drawbaugh hit a two-run home run for the Mount, who had just four hits on the day.
Luke Pryor (Middletown) had a tough start on the mound, but Max Moore contributed 3 1-3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM beats SEC opponent
Mount St. Mary’s closed out the Ole Miss Classic with a 4-1 victory over host Ole Miss on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Mountaineers were edged by Missouri State, 3-2. The win over Ole Miss was the Mount’s first-ever over a Southeastern Conference opponent.
In the win over Ole Miss, Zoe Wilcox drove in a pair of runs while Amaya Bowman and Maddie Coleman combined for a five-hitter.
In the loss to Missouris State, the Mount got a quality start from Olivia Murphy, who pitched a complete-game, allowing two earned runs and scattering four hits.
After rallying for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Mount had the tying run on third with two outs, but Missouri State closed the game with a strikeout.
Murphy allowed just four hits while striking out a pair in the complete-game effort.
On Saturday, freshman Maddie Coleman pitched seven no-hit innings in the Mount’s 4-2, extra-inning loss to Missouri State in the opening game. She gave up her first hit in the eighth and lost the game in the ninth. She allowed just three hits and two earned runs in 8 1-3 innings in the complete game.
In the second game, the Mountaineers were edged 1-0. MSM had just two hits, including a double by Kaia Bonshock.
Dickinson 4-7, Hood 0-5
Jordan Long tossed seven innings for the Blazers (1-3) in the opener. The junior allowed four runs on eight hits, and no walks. She struck out four.
Alyssa Walters went 3-for-6 on the day with a double and two singles for the Blazers. Chloe Saunders doubled and drove in two. Jordan Long went 2-for-3 and scored two runs in the second game. Rebecca Gottleib doubled in both games.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Monmouth 8, Mount St. Mary’s
Strong defense and goalkeeping play helped Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse force overtime. But the visiting Hawks won the first faceoff in the extra session and scored on that possession for the win.
The Mountaineers’ Jared McMahon finished with a hat trick. Schmitt, TJ Gravante, Kyle Cullen and Jake Krieger all found the back of the net. Cormac Giblin ended with a team-high five ground balls.
MSM goalkeeper Griffin McGinley finished with 12 saves, five coming in the second half.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 18, La Salle 7
Graduate student Abby Osmeyer scored a career-high eight goals on Saturday.
Eight players scored at least once for the host Mountaineers.
Mackenzi Furlong and Erin Anderson joined Osmeyer as multi-goal scorers, with Furlong adding a hat trick and Anderson scoring twice as part of a six-point day. Dani Donoghue added three more assists and posted the final goal of the day, extending a streak of at least one to the 19th consecutive game.
Goalkeeper Madison Bradley finished the contest with eight saves.
