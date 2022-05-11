GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Region II quarterfinals
Walkersville 22, North Hagerstown 2
Eleven different Lions got into the scoring column to help Walkersville advance Wednesday.
Walkersville will face No. 1 seeded Middletown on the road in the regional semifinals on Friday.
The Lions were led by Natalie Meyer with five goals and four assists. Chloe Gaines had five goals and one assist, and Samantha McDonough had three goals and two assists.
IAAM B Conference Semifinals
Park School 15, SJCP 6
The Vikings finish their season with a 7-6 record.
Meg Adams had three goals for St. John’s. Addison Scanlon had two goals, two assists and five draw controls for St. John’s.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Frederick 16, South Hagerstown 2
The Cadets will play Linganore at Oakdale on Friday in the regional semifinals.
No details were provided.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC set for playoffs
After a sterling regular season, Frederick Community College’s baseball team is poised for another playoff run.
The Cougars open postseason play Friday afternoon against Chesapeake College at CCBC Catonsville. The teams split a doubleheader on April 3.
FCC (39-5) enters the playoffs on a 15-game winning streak and sits ranked No. 2 in the country, backed by an offense that set a team record with 48 home runs and is hitting .342. The pitching staff, meanwhile, sports a 3.54 ERA.
The Cougars are eyeing their second straight NJCAA Division II World Series appearance and first national championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.