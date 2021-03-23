GIRLS SOCCER
Walkersville 2, Oakdale 1
Samantha McDonough assisted Annabelle Batt on a goal around the 27-minute mark, and the Lions (3-1) held on for the win Tuesday night.
Kaylie Schwai scored Walkersville’s other goal unassisted from about 25 yards out.
Walkersville’s Emmy Clarkson made eight saves.
The Bears’ goal was scored by Genna Vinal off a cross from Reagan Plate.
Brunswick 2, TJ 0
Both Railroaders goals were scored by Atiya Jackson.Emily Mohler and Sarah Burton each had assists.
Madison Shaffer had five saves in goal for Brunswick.
BOYS SOCCER
Frederick 13, Catoctin 0
The Cadets (1-3) set a school record for goals in a game, breaking the previous mark (12) set in 2013.
Meanwhile, Frederick’s Jahiem Jamieson had six assists to shatter Ken MacLean’s record (three) from 1985. Jamieson added a pair of goals.
Other Frederick leaders were: Mario Majalca (three goals, two assists); Eddie Barbosa (three goals); Diego Lopez (two goals); and Luca Garcia (one goal, one assist).
Oakdale 2, Walkersville 1
The Bears (4-1) received goals from Sumangal Myers and Jonathon Fuentes.
Zach Kocan had an assist, while goalkeeper Dylan Miller made eight saves.
Oakdale won the JV game 5-2.
TJ 3, Brunswick 2
Carson Grove had a goal and two assists for the Patriots.
Galo Cappelletti and Jeannot Secke scored TJ’s other goals. Asong Nkemanjong added an assist, while goalkeeper Alex Reid made five saves.
Brunswick’s goals were scored by Eoin McGannon and Ricky Cicmanec, with assists by Ricky Cicmanec. Finn McGannon made seven saves.
TJ won the JV match 9-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-21, 25-23. Urbana leaders: Kayla Tarigo, 7 kills; Tatiana Johnson, 6 kills, 13 assists; Makala Thompson, 10 assists; Rayah Burge, 6 kills, 7 digs; Penelope Hiepler, 8 digs, 1 ace; Kristyn Allgaier, 7 digs. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Delaney Ridgell 4 kills, 2 blocks; Ella McCaffrey, 3 kills; Amanda Cook, 12 assists, 10 digs; Ashly Ratti, 6 assists; Julia Gladhill, 27 digs; Grace Coccagna, 14 digs; Valerie McNeill, 2 blocks. Urbana record: 4-0. Linganore record: 3-1. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Catoctin 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-13, 25-14. Catoctin leaders: Chayney Barnhart, 16 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Paige Romeril, 14 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; MeeRae Harding, 21 assists; Paige Smith, 14 assists; Sheridan Chaney, 6 digs, 1 ace.
TJ 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-14, 25-13. TJ leaders: Carleigh Warsing, 5 aces; Celeste Walmsley, 4 aces, 15 kills; Brynn Cochran, 15 assists.
Tuscarora 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-14, 25-20. Tuscarora leaders: Julia Slivka, 14 kills, 19 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Justine Winkler, 28 assists; Katie Paredes, 13 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace; Caitlyn Lepkowski, 3 aces, 6 digs; Tiffany Shell, 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks. Middletown leaders: Haydyn Wright, 8 kills, 17 digs; Tess Riland, 10 kills; Abby Murphy, 22 assists.
Oakdale 3, Walkersville 3
Scores: 25-20, 25-14, 25-11. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 13 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Maggie Cole, 8 kills, 1 block; Rosie Carlson, 4 kills, 5 blocks; Gabby Barth, 18 digs; Jenna Harding, 19 assists, 5 digs; Ryan O’Neal, 15 assists, 3 aces. Oakdale record: 3-1. JV: Walkersville won 2-0.
GOLF
Urbana 144, Frederick 250
AnPhi Le was the medalist with a 34 as the Hawks prevailed at Clustered Spires. Teammate Bennett Elgin shot a 35, followed by Tommy Coffey (37) and Minh Le (38).
Kendall Artis led Frederick with a 59.
Linganore 163, Walkersville 187
The Lancers’ Austin May was the medalist with a 38.
He was followed by teammates Sam Johnson and Ethan Crabb, who each shot 40.
The Lions were led by Jacob Montgomery’s 43.
Thomas Johnson 178, Tuscarora 183
The Titans’ Ryan Johnson and the Patriots’ Robby Phillips tied for low medalist with a 42.
TJ’s Erik Thomas posted a 43.
Catoctin 227, Oakdale 147
The Bears’ Elizabeth Tucci was the medalist with a 32.
Low score for Catoctin was Kyle Cantwell (52).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
La Salle 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4
Mount St. Mary’s baseball fell behind early and lost Tuesday at E.T. Straw Family Stadium.
Myles Nicholson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Mount (5-11). Brady Drawbaugh had a multi-hit game, and Shane Wockley and AJ Holcomb added RBIs.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s sophomore forward Kyle Davis was named the Northeast Conference player of the week after propelling the Mountaineers to their first win of the season.
Davis played a role in all three goals for the Mount, scoring twice. His second was an overtime golden goal to defeat Sacred Heart. Both came on awarded penalties.
The Bowie native also assisted on Gavin Watt’s game-tying strike in the 65th minute.
