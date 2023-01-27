BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 40, Tuscarora 37
The Lions put in another strong defensive effort to offset a rough shooting night in a win over the Titans on Friday.
Walkersville (14-2) was led by Shaden Hansen, who finished with 12 points, and Shey Awuwoloye, who added nine points and five rebounds. Kenyon Johnson grabbed nine rebounds, while Zion Ntemi had three assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 60-37, led by Josiah Teasley (21 points) and Dylan White (13).
FCA 58, Carroll Christian 44
Jonny Canning filled the stat sheet for the Defenders (14-3), compiling 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Cohen Wade added 15 points, while Gabe Page had 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 50, Tuscarora 44
Walkersville's group of 3 seniors led the way on Senior Night in a victory, scoring 35 of the team's 50 points.
Abby Albertson led the way with her eighth double-double, collecting 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Lions (10-6). Jill Silver had 11 points and three steals, while Natalie Meyer had seven points and four rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 40-34 with Somto Ogwulu scoring 15 points.
Skylar Davis paced the Titans with 13 points, along with eight rebounds. Lauren Dowdie added 10 boards.
Loudoun County 40, MSD 27
Jacqundia Fuller led the Orioles with 10 points and eight steals in defeat. Ava Williamson added seven points, seven rebounds, eight steals and an assist. Olivia Clinger had 13 rebounds and two blocks.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
CMC CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Thomas Johnson boys and Urbana girls followed up their county championships with Central Maryland Conference titles on Friday at Hagerstown Community College.
The Patriots scored 85 points and topped runner-up Urbana (62). Frederick was third (61).
On the girls side, the Hawks compiled 105 points, with Tuscarora taking second (84).
Local Champions
Boys
4x800: Oakdale (Skinner, Tressler, Brightman, Meertens), 8:26.75
300: Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 36.31
1,600: James Partlow, TJ, 4:33.38
500: Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 1:08.35
55 hurdles: Luke Freimanis, TJ, 8.07
55: Nashon McKinney-Spear, Frederick, 6.66
3,200: David Tressler, Oakdale, 10:15.78
4x200: Frederick (Neal, Esseim, Poleate, Snowden), 1:34.32
High jump: Levi Zilneus, Middletown, 6-2
Pole vault: Jonas Sparks, Urbana, 13-0
800: Kyle Walker, Linganore, 2:03.42
4x400: Urbana (Madraymootoo, Sofon, Davis, Barberena), 3:35.38
Girls
300: Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Tuscarora, 42.65
1,600: Hailey Lane, Tuscarora, 5:17.41
500: Hayley Lucido, Middletown, 1:19.30
55 hurdles: Angeline Amefia, Urbana, 8.73
55: Heidi Nkrumah, Tuscarora, 7.55
4x200: Urbana (Vu, Siewe, Mistry, Taiwo), 1:50.44
High jump: Elisa Ramos, TJ, 4-10
Shot put: Samantha Heyison, Urbana, 35-7.5
800: Hailey Lane, Tuscarora, 2:21.64
IAAM B CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
St. John's Catholic Prep's Lily Bandy won the 300 dash and placed second in the 55 dash, with her 300 time breaking her own school record.
Makayla Ferrell came in second in the 55 hurdles and triple jump.
The 4x200 of Danielle Peterson, Bandy, Julia Riordan and Leah Night placed third. The 4x400 of Briana Russell, Riordan, Peterson, and Bandy took second, breaking the school record.
