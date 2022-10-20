VOLLEYBALL
Walkersville 3, Middletown 2
Scores: 20-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-23, 15-9. Walkersville leaders: Laila Harris, 10 kills; Makayla Harden, 7 kills; Victoria Bessacque, 9 kills, 3 blocks; Grace Rohrer, 6 kills, 17 assists, 10 digs; Adyn Isemann, 18 digs; Natalie Hafler, 10 digs. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 13 kills, 30 digs, 6 aces; Carlee Darden, 7 kills; Jessi Prescott, 22 digs, 7 aces; Lily Godbold, 15 assists; Brooke Wolbert, 14 assists; Audrey Routzahn, 4 kills.
Linganore 3, Tuscarora 1
Scores: 26-24, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14. Tuscarora leaders: Colleen Catania, 38 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces; Kyra Brockett, 11 kills, 1 block; Christina Lockett, 10 kills, 3 blocks; Kinsley Taylor, 9 kills, 2 aces, 17 digs; Hillary Hohl, 15 digs; Regan Byrd, 15 digs, 3 aces.
Grace Academy 3, New Life Christian School 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-10, 25-23. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 18 kills. 10 digs; Sofie Krasta, 7 kills, 5 digs; Minnie Ricketts, 19 assists; Mason Wilson, 12 digs; Savannah Stambaugh, 6 digs. New Life record: 19-4.
Oakdale 3, Frederick 1
Scores: 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15. Oakdale leaders: Ireland Payne, 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Molly Stevenson, 8 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 27 assists, 11 digs, 8 kills, 3 aces; Zoe Vance, 22 digs, 6 aces, 5 assists. Oakdale record: 6-7. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
Williamsport 3, Catoctin 0
Scores: 26-24, 25-18, 25-18. Catoctin leaders: Anna Belluomo, 12 kills, 12 digs; Michaela Windisch, 16 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 2, Walkersville 0
The Knights (11-3) capped their regular season by defeating their rivals, receiving goals from Gabe Kopelson, on a penalty kick, and Ashton Smith.
Cullen Duggan had an assist. Goalkeeper JC Schooler had one save and notched the shutout.
Brunswick 5, F. Scott Key 1
Ricky Cicmanec and Graham Putnam each scored twice as the Railroaders rolled past the Eagles.
Blake Whitcomb also had a goal for Brunswick (12-1-1). Will Burton registered two assists, while Logan Malone and Ryan Domathoti each had a helper. Goalie Finn McGannon made five saves.
The Roaders’ JV team won 4-0.
Oakdale 3, Frederick 0
No information was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 3, Linganore 2, OT
The Titans’ Ella Sheridan tallied a pair of goals and an assist.
Julia Morales had their other goal, while Nina Connors and Alex Bender each had an assist. Goalkeeper Laney Barton made five saves.
Walkersville 2, Middletown 0
The Lions received goals from Isabel Vanderau and Amirah Hill in the victory, while goalkeeper Paige Miller got the shutout with six saves.
Williamsport 7, Catoctin 1
The Cougars’ goal was scored by Elliana Mucker on an assist from Olivia Baker.
Keeper Molly Parsons had seven saves.
Oakdale 4, Frederick 0
The Bears had four different goal scorers — Hannah Andree, Kiley O’Grady, Brooke Clagett and Ryleigh Alcala — as they ran their record to 11-0-3.
Gwen Ladd added an assist.
FIELD HOCKEY
F. Scott Key 4, Linganore 0
Lancers goalkeeper Zoe Theologou had a team-record 20 saves in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.