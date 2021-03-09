BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 3, Brunswick 2 2OT
The Knights’ Andrew Liscinsky headed in an Ian Straits corner kick for the winner on Tuesday.
Tyler Hollis and Ashton Smith also scored for Middletown. Michael Liebendorfer and Matthew Bedri had assists.
Middletown goalkeepers Dalton Stewart and JC Schooler combined for four saves.
TJ 5, Linganore 0
Carson Grove had a hat trick for the Patriots, while Galo Cappelletti scored a goal with two assists. Mota also scored a goal. Jeannot Secke had two assists, while Pablo Mora had one.
Goalkeeper Alex Reid made three saves and teamed with Jared Escobar for the shutout.
Oakdale 10, Catoctin 0
Goalkeeper’s Dylan Miller (one save) and Jordan Brickner (four saves) combined for the shutout. The Bears had eight different goal scorers.
Walkersville 2, Frederick 0
The Lions’ Haven Thomas scored two goals, and Eyob Gaffigan had one assist.
Goalkeeper Nick Reiser had two saves in the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walkersville 1, Frederick 0
The Lions got the win on a goal from Payton Moots, who was assisted by Annabelle Batt.
Goalkeeper Emmy Clarkson made five saves.
Oakdale 6, Catoctin 0
Gwen Ladd led the Bears’ scoring with a hat trick. Hannah Clagett had five assists.
Aly Schwartz and Georgia Arhos split halves in net for the shutout.
Tuscarora 3, Urbana 1
Nina Connors scored two goals with an assist as the Titans won on the road.
Cali Cammarata added a goal. Dani Bonanno had an assist. Goalkeeper Mia Hill made eight saves.
Tuscarora won the JV game 2-1.
GOLF
Urbana 158, Tuscarora 195
Minh Le and Matthew Crawmer each shot a 38 for the Hawks.
Brunswick 171, Middletown 173
Brunswick’s Hank Adams was the medalist with a 38 at Richland Golf Course.
Middletown was led by Landon Leatherman (39).
Oakdale 159, Walkersville 202
The Bears’ Elizabeth Tucci was the medalist with a 36, while teammate Chris Lee shot a 39.
Walkersville’s Oran Weinrich shot a 47.
Linganore 154, Frederick 256
The Lancers’ Ethan Crabb was the medalist with a 36. Teammate Sam Johnson shot a 37.
Frederick’s Allison Ward shot a 58.
TJ 194, Catoctin 217
Erik Thomas was the low medalist with a 45 for TJ.
Zane Shugars was Catoctin’s low golfer with a 46.
VOLLEYBALL
Linganore 3, TJ 2
Scores: 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-11, 15-5. Statistical leaders: Linganore—Audrey Kilgore 17 kills, 17 digs; Piper Shields; 7 kills, 2 aces; Valerie McNeill, 5 kills, 1 block; Julia Gladhill, 9 aces, 40 digs; Dulaney Ridgell, 2 aces; Grace Coccagna, 11 digs; Amanda Cooke, 23 assists; Ashly Ratti, 17 assists.
Middletown 3, Brunswick 1
Scores: 25-10, 25-10, 25-17. Statistical leaders: Jordan Pryor, 10 kills, 13 digs, 12 aces; Abby Murphy, 24 assists; Carlee Darden, 7 kills; Tess Riland 6 kills.
Oakdale 3, Catoctin 2
Scores: 24-14, 14-25, 17 -25, 25-20, 15-7. Statistical leades: Oakdale—Elise Smith 14 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Maggie Cole 10 kills 3 blocks 4 digs; Rosie Carlson 7 kills 4 blocks; Jenna Harding 12 assists 7 digs; Ryan O’Neal 15 assists 5 digs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Yeshivat Makor Chaim 63, MSD 58
The Orioles’ Enow Otto scored 32 points with 18 rebounds and three steals as MSD ended its brief season with an 0-4 record.
Frederick Warriors 84, Highland View 63
Tyler Lindley paced the Warriors with 31 points and 11 rebounds. David Switzer added 19 points and nine rebounds; Caleb Passarelli had 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 54, Brookewood School 24
Ella Bennet scored 27 points with eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Merrimack 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0
EMMITSBURG — Mount freshman Arden Lembryk made six saves in her first collegiate start for the Mountaineers.
