CROSS-COUNTRY
Boys
TJ 46, Linganore 49, Brunswick 51,
Middletown 108, Tuscarora 117
Thomas Johnson’s Alex Lombardo won the race in 16 minutes, 50.7 seconds to lead the Patriots to the team victory.
Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras was second in 17:44.38, followed by Linganore’s Jack Sears in third, Middletown’s Baron Ropp in fourth and Brunswick’s Ray Gibson in fifth.
Girls
Brunswick 36, Middletown 48,
Linganore 59, Tuscarora 78
The Railroaders placed all five scoring runners in the top 13, paced by Jena Rhodes in fifth.
The race was won by Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley in 19 minutes, 42.94.
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was in second and Catoctin’s Jenna Conley took third. Tuscarora’s top finisher was Norah Jarrahi in 11th.
FOOTBALL
Urbana 55, TJ 6
No details were provided.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bryant 15, Mount St. Mary’s 2
Myles Nicholson hit a home run for the second straight game for host Mount.
But Bryant cranked five homers, with catcher Liam McGill hitting two of them. McGill drove in six of the 15 runs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
FCC 2-11, Anne Arundel CC 7-0
FCC freshman pitcher Cierra Cook tossed five innings of no-hit ball in the Cougars’ 11-0 victory in Arnold. striking out five and walking two as she improved to 1-0.
In the win, Cook was supported by Ryleigh Bolyard, who went 4-for-4. She tallied a total of six hits on the day and is hitting .563 on the season.
The Cougars put the game away in the sixth inning when Katelyn Burdette hit a grand slam. Burdette recorded five RBIs in the victory. Madison Edwards added two hits.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sacred Heart 3, Mount St. Mary’s 1
Mount sophomore forward Lindsay Reightler scored her first goal as a Mountaineer in the loss.
Reightler’s goal came in the 60th minute and at the time cut the deficit to 2-1. Maddie Tchou assisted on the strike.
Keeper Arden Lembryk had a busy day, fending a dozen shots on goal. The freshman’s nine saves serve as a new career high.
