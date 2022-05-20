SOFTBALL
Class 3A quarterfinals
Linganore 10, Wilde Lake 0
Camryn Mackay tossed a complete-game three-hitter with no walks and three strikeouts over five innings as the Lancers advanced to the semifinals on Friday.
Mackay got support from Delaney Ridgell and Leon Cline, who each homered. Cline went 3-for-3. Ridgell and Gracie Wilson each added two hits.
The fourth-seeded Lancers move on to face either No. 8 Towson or No. 1 Damascus in the semifinals on Tuesday at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
Class 2A quarterfinals
Walkersville 21, Gwynn Park 2
Alexis Offutt led Walkersville’s 18-hit attack, finishing with three hits, including a double, and four RBIs.
Caroline Hinkelman threw two scoreless, hitless innings for the win, striking out five and walking none. Relievers Lexi Bureau, Izzy Dietrich and Karissa Luther also helped contain Gwynn Park.
Hinkelman had three hits, and Madison Lepeonka had two hits with a double. Dietrich and Hailey Putnam each had two hits, and Alyvia Shew homered.
Fourth-seeded Walkersville moves on to the semifinals against top-seeded Calvert on Tuesday at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Catonsville 4, Urbana 1
Charlotte Wilson was 2-for-4 with a double and the lone RBI for the Hawks, who finished their season with a 14-5 record.
Caitlyn Crotty doubled for Urbana. Delaney Reefe surrendered four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
BASEBALL
Class 4A quarterfinals
Sherwood 4, Urbana 2
Up by two runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Hawks surrendered a full-count, two-out grand slam to Amari Allen and host Sherwood held on to win.
Urbana (18-5) got a runner on with a walk in the top of the seventh but was unable to rally.
The Hawks finish their season at 18-5.
Urbana starter Brendan Yagesh worked 5 2-3 innings, striking out six and giving up four earned runs on three hits.
Riley Smith, Christian Petrolle, Keegan Johnson each had a hit for the Hawks.
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 4A West regionals
The Urbana girls continued their impressive postseason, racking up 173.5 points to capture Thursday’s championship by a whopping 91.5 points over runner-up Walter Johnson at Gaithersburg High.
Urbana’s boys took third with 74 points behind champion Walter Johnson (112) and second-place Northwest (104)
Below is a list of Urbana’s state qualifiers.
Girls: Tessa Stanley (400); Ivy Coldren (3,200); Angeline Amefia (100 hurdles; 4x100 (Haley Smith, Angeline Amefia, Divin Bamgboye, Tessa Stanley); 4x200 (Aurianna Gladden, Haley Smith, Divine Bamgboye, Keira Mistry); 4x800 (Casey Willard, Keira Mistry, Camryn Lowery, Lyna Beraich); Fiona Agyekum (shot put, regional champ, 39-01, discus); Samantha Heyison (discus, regional champ, 115-1); Nia Kombe-Jarvis (pole vault, regional champ, 10-3); Sammi Scates (pole vault); Janine Amefia (triple jump).
Boys: Christopher Sappe (400, 800); 4x100 (Kean Tanyi-Tang, Ishola Odegbile, Julian Travers, Christian Whitehead); 4x400 (regional champ, 3:24.84; Shelton Davis, Juan Barerena, Christopher Sappe, Jordan Sofon).
TENNIS
Class 3A West Region I tournament
Finals
Boys Singles: Novitski (OHS) def. Mercier (THS), 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Singles: Warren (TJHS) def. Frye (THS), 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Doubles: Zou/Sharma (FHS) def. Foster/Jones (NHHS), 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Girls Doubles: Fritz/Frushour (SHHS) def. Ki/Taylor (THS), 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles: Gupta/Anspach (THS) def. Burkhard/Mitchel (OHS), 6-2, 6-2.
Teams standings: 1. Tuscarora 6; 2. Oakdale 4; 3t. Frederick, TJ, South Hagerstown 3; 4. North Hagerstown 1; 5. Linganore 0.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 11, Long Island 6
After honoring seven seniors in the penultimate game of the season, the Mountaineers delivered an offensive onslaught against the Northeast Conference leaders
Thomas Bramley went 4-for-4, including two RBIs, a pair of runs and a double. Ryan Fisher went 1-for-3, scoring twice. Catcher Connor Buggy made the start behind the plate and worked a good game with five Mountaineers pitching. Senior relievers Ryan Florio and Patrick Burke closed out the game, with Burke registering the final four outs without allowing a run.
The Mount (14-33, 7-19 NEC) plays its final game of the year at 1 p.m. Saturday in Emmitsburg.
