BOYS SOCCER
Brunswick 2, Clear Spring 1
The visiting Railroaders’ Logan Malone got a breakaway after a through ball from Cameron Harris and deposited a shot in the bottom-right corner with a minute left in the first overtime for the victory.
Malone also scored Brunswick’s other goal on an assist from Ricky Cicmanec.
Keeper Finn McGannon made 10 saves for the Roaders (6-2-1).
Oakdale 4, Walkersville 0
Bears goals were scored by Ethan Simpson, Johan Myles, Aiden Wright and Alex Isroilov
Assists came from Isroilov, Wright and Ange Simo.
Keeper Jordan Brickner made 11 saves for the shutout.
Linganore 1, Middletown 1
Michael Libendorfer scored off an assist from Aaron Augustine for the Knights.
Chapelgate 3, SJCP 2
The Vikings couldn't completely erase a 3-0 deficit.
Caleb Staiger and RJ Kelly each had one for St. John's (1-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Linganore 4, Middletown 1
The Lancers received goals from Gemma Davy, Vicky Garofolo, Ava Taylor and Emily Purgason.
Taylor and Erika Moore had assists. Keeper Madie O’Brien made one save.
Oakdale 1, Walkersville 0
The Bears prevailed on a connection between Reagan Plate and Hannah Clagett, who scored the winner.
Catoctin 5, St. Maria Goretti 0
Jenna Zentz had two goals to help the Cougars to a win.
Payton Troxell, Aliyah McLain and Taylor Smith each had one goal for Catoctin (3-4), while Ava Thompson had one assist. Keeper Molly Parsons had 11 saves to get the shutout.
JV girls score: Frederick 1, TJ 1
GOLF
CMC Championships
Urbana swept the titles at Black Rock Golf Course, capturing the team title by edging Linganore by a stroke, 297-298.
The Hawks were led by individual boys champion Bach Ngo (68) and girls champion AmPhi Le (73).
Urbana trailed the Lancers as the last card was being scored, but the Hawks’ final golfer, Minh Le, came in with a 73. It was just enough for Urbana to clinch the team title. Urbana’s Michael Snyder shot a 83.
Linganore’s scoring golfers were Ethan Crabb (72), Sam Johnson (75), Austin May (75) and Logan Parish (76).
Brunswick (328) finished tied with Boonsboro for third, paced by Luke Adams (75). Middletown and Tuscarora tied for fifth.
Elizabeth Tucci was second among the girls and paced Oakdale with a 75.
Ryan Johnson and Austin Hurley each shot 83 for Tuscarora.
Walkersville was led by David Nuckolls (82). Noah Hofflinger led Middletown with an 83. Fred Tyeryar led TJ (84). Bryant Green led Catoctin with an 89. Aidan Wellen led Frederick with a 110.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Catoctin 0
Scores: 12-25, 18-25, 23-25. Urbana leaders: Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson 10 kills, 10 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Claudia Perez 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Penelope Hiepler 15 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 7 kills, 8 digs; Rylee Curtis, 4 kills; Paige Smith, 13 assists; Anna Belluomo, 12 digs; Dani Baker, 8 digs.
MSD 3, Greater Grace 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-2, 25-7. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 13 kills, 3 digs, 10 aces; Jade Macedo, 2 kills, 19 assists, 1 dig, 4 aces; Alona Zfati, 4 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Arabella Bielucke, 4 kills, 1 dig, 5 aces.
Tuscarora 3, Brunswick 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-6, 25-20. Tuscarora leaders: Justine Winkler, 7 aces, 29 assists, 4 digs; Christiana Hinds, 8 kills, 1 ace; Regan Byrd, 6 aces; Mia Bernota, 5 kills; Emma Taylor, 5 kills; Christina Lockett, 5 kills, 3 digs.
Frederick 3, Goretti 2
Scores: 4-25, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 15-5. Frederick leaders: Ever McGlaughlin 9 aces, 2 kills, 5 blocks; Isabel Koselak 2 aces, 8 kills, 5 blocks; Bella Magana, 5 aces; Medina Hasheem, 3 aces.
Oakdale 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-18, 25-21. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 14 kills, 2 blocks; Maggie Cole, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 25 assists, 1 block, 3 digs; Gabby Barth, 11 digs, 8 aces, 2 assists. Walkersville leaders: Victoria Bessacque, 5 kills; Piper Berkey, 8 assists; Grace Rohrer, 6 assists. Oakdale record: 5-2. JV: Walkersville won 2-1.
New Life 3, Cumberland Valley 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-19, 25-21. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 15 kills, 2 blocks; Skyler Jagt, 8 kills; Sophie Krasta, 4 kills; Savannah Stambaugh, 11 digs; Jazmine de la barra, 6 digs; Minnie Ricketts, 21 assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 1, Walkersville 0
Erika Cao’s goal on an assist by Maddie Cramer was the difference in the game for the Titans.
Tuscarora goalie AJ Almeida had two saves. Caroline McDonald had three.
Frederick 8, TJ 0
The Cadets (5-2) saw two individual records get broken in the shutout: Julia Osborne scored four goals, while Sidney Tucci had three assists.
Lizzy Goodwin added two goals and an assist.
Linganore 2, Catoctin 1
The visiting Lancers received goals from Carmen Wilhelm (unassisted) and Emily Bollhorst, with the assist from Emma Watkins.
