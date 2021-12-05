MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Blazers’ Mason Wang had eight steals, one short of both the school record and the most in a Division III game this season, in a 100-79 home win over Widener on Saturday in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
Wang scored a team-high 21 points and dished out seven assists.
Ryan Hollwedel went 5-for-6 from the 3-point line and ended his day with a career-high 17 points.
Evan Wang shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range, to finish with 15 points. Christopher Smalls notched 13 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws. Bryce Butler grabbed seven rebounds and dished out a team-high seven assists.
Loyola 61, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Loyola was able to come up with the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off visiting Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday in the 176h all-time meeting between the teams.
Mount St. Mary’s took a 46-45 lead just past the midway point of the second half on a Malik Jefferson three-point play.
Loyola (5-4) responded with the next five points, all from leading scorer Cam Spencer, to build a four-point advantage. The Mount responded with a 7-2 run to regain the lead, 53-52, at the final media timeout of the second stanza. T
The Mount had a pair of chances to build on the lead, but they had a turnover and a miss.
Loyola’s Milos Ilic then came up with a clutch 3-pointer with 2:01 on the clock for a 55-53 lead.
The Mount’s Deandre Thomas had a chance to gain the lead, but his 3 from the right corner was off the mark.
Nana Opoku grabbed an offensive rebound on the Mount’s next possession and was fouled with 1:29 left. He hit one of two, keeping it a one-point deficit.
The Mountaineers fouled Loyola’s Golden Dike, and he missed the front end of the one-and-one, but he was able to secure the rebound. The Greyhounds got the ball to Jaylin Andrews, who drained a tough jumper for a 57-54 lead.
Opoku missed in the lane on the next possession, and Loyola’s Spencer was able to convert 4-of-4 at the foul line to seal the win.
Thomas led the Mount with 14 points. Opoku had 12 points and three rebounds, with Jalen Benjamin contributing 11 points in the loss. Jefferson had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Spencer and Andrews combined to score 45 of Loyola’s 61 points. Spencer led all scorers with 26 points, going 6-of-12 from the field and 12-of-12 at the line, while Andrews finished with 19.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loyola 56, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Mount St. Mary’s battled to the final seconds Saturday in the renewal of the Catholic Clash versus Loyola. But the Greyhounds emerged with the victory as Bri Rozzi put home a jumper with 11 seconds left to hand the Mount the loss.
Needing one stop at the end of the game, the Mount protected the inside and forced Loyola to try from mid-range. That’s where Rozzi found just enough space to get an open look and basket.
Hoping for a buzzer-beater, the Mount turned to Kendall Bresee, who drove to the hoop. The Greyhounds were there to force a contested shot, and with the no foul being called, Loyola scooped up the rebound to secure the win.
Coming off the bench for the first time since January 2020, the Mount’s Kayla Agentowicz delivered a season high 10 points, going 4-for-7 from the field. Isabella Hunt added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Widener 69, Hood 62
The Blazers’ Tiffany Manning had 24 points and 11 rebounds, but Hood fell in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action Saturday.
Manning recorded career-highs in both categories. The sophomore went 9-of-12 at the free-throw line.
Marlise Newson scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Morgan Anderson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She recorded her third double-double of the season and 12th in her career.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Mount St. Mary’s Dylan LaNoue broke the school record in the triple jump Saturday.
LaNoue broke the Mount’s long-standing record in the indoor triple jump with a leap of 15.72 meters (51 feet, 7 inches), besting the old mark of 15.60 meters (51-2.25) that was set by Mark Tobias on March 6, 1983, at the IC4A Championships. LaNoue finished in second place in the triple jump at the meet, and his mark is an IC4A qualifier.
PREP BASKETBALL
The Frederick Warriors girls won the Tip-Off Tournament at Faith Christian in Martinsburg, West Virginia, by defeating Mount Airy Christian 64-46 and Faith 60-28. Ella Bennett was named Tournament MVP, and Tay McDonald was named to the All Tournament Team.
The Frederick Warriors boys lost 62-45 to Mount Airy Christian, but defeated Eukarya Christian 63-21. The Warriors’ Mica Kojic was named to the All Tournament Team.
In addition, Sadie Ryan won the girls’ 3-point contest, and Mica Kojic won the boys’ 3-point contest.
