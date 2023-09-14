FOOTBALL
Catoctin 36, Williamsport 20
Catoctin quarterback Haydn Mathews tossed four touchdown passes, including two to Shaymus Stull, as the host Cougars won their first game of the season Thursday night.
Stull had 154 yards receiving to go with five tackles on defense.
The Cougars’ Charlie Dougherty and Vince Reaver III each had a touchdown.
Logan Malachowski, Alex Hauk and Reaver each had an interception.
Jorge Diaz-Nicholas added three field goals and four extra-point kicks.
Brunswick 31, Boonsboro 14
The Railroaders trailed 7-3 at halftime before scoring 28 unanswered points to reach 3-0 with a tough road victory.
“We just had to clean things up,” Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said of his team’s ability to turn the tide. “Honestly we had too many sloppy mistakes and we were playing in a hostile environment, and sometimes you’ve got to get through those.”
Ethan Houck threw touchdown passes to Mark Cooke and Jake Genos. On the ground, Ben Wells burst for TD runs of 45 and 66 yards.
Sam Verosto kicked a 30-yard field goal the first half, then had four extra points in the second.
Barima Baffoe grabbed an interception.
S. Hagerstown 35, Tuscarora 15
The Titans fell to 0-3. No details were provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 10, Clear Spring 0
Layke Jensen’s hat trick led the Railroaders’ rout.
Allison George had two goals and an assist. Brylie Jensen had a goal and two assists. Jacie Powell and Chloe Callahan each added a goal and an assist. Laila Jackson and Summer Nagy each had a goal, and Ava Fritz had an assist.
Goalkeepers Cayleigh Armitage and Hannah Cook combined for the shutout with six saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 1, Urbana 0
No details were provided.
VOLLEYBALL
Carroll Christian 3, MSD 2
Scores: 21-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5. MSD leaders: Maliyah Coleman, 20 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace; Jacqundia Fuller, 6 kills, 22 digs; Kaylieah Fuller, 21 assists, 15 digs, 5 aces; Rita Virnig, 12 dig. MSD record: 4-4-1. JV: MSD won 2-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Oakdale 8, St. James 0
Anna Alt led the Bears’ onslaught with three goals.
Kate Moore tallied two goals and an assist. Reese Rymon had a goal and two assists. Ashlyn Porter added a goal and assist. Grayson Raiford also scored, while Charlotte Foltyn had an assist.
Liberty 1, Frederick 0
The Lions’ Mollie McDonegal had the game’s lone goal.
GOLF
Oakdale 166, Tuscarora 173, Walkersville 184, Brunswick 196
The Bears prevailed in a quad match, paced by Zach Johnson’s 39 and Will Scott’s 40.
The Titans had the medalist, as Brody Taylor shot a 38. Teammate Griffin Cansler carded a 39.
The Lions were led by Dave Nuckolls (42), while the Railroaders’ Alexandra Swam also shot a 42.
Catoctin 164, N. Hagerstown 205, Clear Spring 220
The Cougars were paced by medalist Peyton Cramer, who shot a 38, at Black Rock Golf Course.
Jordan Moore and Justin Mehall each shot 40 for Catoctin.
