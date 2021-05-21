BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 20, TJ 14
Senior Nico McDonough set a new Lions record for goals in a game, scoring 12 — two more than the previous record set in 2019 by Camden Church — on Friday night. McDonough's previous career high was nine goals.
He added three assists and five faceoff wins for visiting Walkersville.
Other Walkersville scorers were: Ethan Guillott (two goals, four assists), Ethan Patrick (three goals, one assist), Blake Shoemaker (one goal, one assist), Gabe Staley (one goal), Tanner High (one goal), Josh Henigin (four assist). Goalie Wil Muncy had eight saves.
Key 12, St. John’s 6
The Vikings were within a goal at halftime of their MIAA C Conference championship game, but Key wore them down for the win.
Max Piraino paced St. John’s with two goals and two assists. Alex Piraino added one of each. Griffin Sheridan, Liam McCarthy and Brody Kavanagh each had one goal, while Nick Gamarra and Keller Neuman each had one assist.
Goalie Tyler Grove made 23 saves. The Vikings, however, were playing with out JD Nett, who has an 80 percent faceoff win percentage. He missed the game due to injury.
The Vikings end their season with a 10-3 record.
Urbana 18, Catoctin 1
The Hawks’ Jack Jozwiak paced the victory with four goals and five assists.
Other Urbana scorers were: Gavin McKay (two goals, three assists), Jason Jozwiak (three goals, one assist), Dylan Lange (two goals, one assist), Eric Kolar (two goals), Elija Jean-Jaques (one goal), Andrew Bennett (one goal), Ben Malley (one goal), Jackson Weston (one goal), and Hunter Bryant (one goal).
Oakdale 11, Linganore 9
Zack Kiesling paced the Lancers with five goals. Gabe Wheat added four assists.
Kyle Gardner contributed a goal and an assist, while Caleb Bennett, Drew Mullineaux and Alex Pauley each scored a goal for Linganore. Pauley added five ground balls. Goalie Jackson Curtis made seven saves.
Tuscarora 10, Brunswick 9
No Tuscarora information was provided.
Josh Cadle led the Railroaders (3-3) with three goals and one assist. JT Harich had two goals and two assists. Cameron Cornett had two goals, while Isaac Herbert and Tristan Attrill each had one goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 17, Brunswick 4
The visiting Titans received four goals and two assists from Shannon Heister, while Tori Hampton had three of each.
Other Tuscarora scorers were: Ariana Tucci (four goals), Ashley Elliott (three goals), Katie Paredes (one goal, three assists), Natalie Lepkowski (one goal, one assist), Daphne Agnes (two assists), Caitlyn Lepkowski (two assists) and Gaby Volak-Wenger (one goal). Goalie Brianna Amick made six saves.
Brunswick got two goals from Bree Shiley. Madison Schaffer had a goal and two assists, while Ella Demmick had one goal. Abigail Bolingbroke made nine saves.
Middletown 23, Frederick 5
The Knights continued to roll, getting six goals from Julia Harris, while Isabella Ewine had two goals and six assists.
Brynn Hoffman added a pair of goals.
Walkersville 25, TJ 0
No Walkersville details were provided.
TJ’s Abby Cooper made 13 saves.
BASEBALL
Linganore 4, Frederick 0
The Lancers’ Ben Moore hurled a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.
Matt Rosquist had two doubles and an RBI for Linganore (4-1). Frank Dickenson added a double and an RBI.
TJ 9, Brunswick 6
Jacob Orr led the visiting Patriots (5-1) with three hits, including a double, while Jay Parente had two hits and three RBIs.
Ryan Yammarino and Ben Perch each had two hits, with on of Perch’s being a double.
Brunswick’s Adam Watkins doubled.
Urbana 8, Middletown 0
The hot Hawks won their sixth straight, led by Layton Wenk, who had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs.
Garrett Osborne got the win, pitching 4 1-3 innings, allowing no runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Urbana’s Riley Smith tripled. Reece Prahl doubled. Brendan Yagesh had two hits.
Middletown (2-4) scattered nine hits.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 8, Middletown 1
The visiting Hawks’ Spencer Rupinta had two hits, including a triple, drove in two runs and earned the complete-game win with 10 strikeouts. She allowed six hits.
Maggie Hummer added two RBIs for Urbana (6-1), while Cici Bullock and Delainey Cartucci each had a hit and an RBI.
For Middletown, Chloe Saunders had a double.
Catoctin 8, Walkersville 7
The Lions rallied for four runs in the seventh, but the Cougars held on to improve to 3-4.
Catoctin pitcher Raegan Miller got the win. She gave up seven runs, one earned, while striking out three and walked none.
Avery Sickeri had a double and homer for the Cougars. Kara Watkins had two hits with a double, and Courtney Eyler doubled.
Amelia Rakestraw led Walkersville with three hits.
TJ 3, Brunswick 1
Sammy McIntosh had two hits, including a double with two RBIs, as the Patriots prevailed.
Grace Roark earned the win in relief, going three innings and allowing no runs on three hits. Olivia Ordonez also drove in a run for the Patriots.
The Railroaders’ Amber Kent had two hits, while Stockman hit a solo home run. Ally Albright pitched a complete game, allowing three runs, two earned on eight hits with seven strikeouts.
TENNIS
Girls
Middletown 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Sullivan def. Baker 6-0, 6-3; Troxell def. Wetrogan 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Desler/Kaminski def. Kelley/Worley 6-2, 6-3; Fox/Cowperthwaite def. Green/Webb 6-0, 6-0; Page/Kaminski def. Pugh/Smarick 6-0, 6-0.
TRACK AND FIELD
TJ’s boys and Urbana’s girls won Thursday’s tri-meet. The Patriots boys scored 92 points, followed by Urbana (71.5) and Catoctin (11). The Hawks girls had 120.5 points, ahead of TJ (30.5) and Catoctin (16).
Individual boys winners: Urbana — David Kneebone (100, 200), Levi Guerengomba (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), 4x100, 4x200, 4x800, Julian Travers (long jump), Julian Travers (triple jump); TJ — Dakari Burton (400), Mack McKeever (800), Alex Lombardo (1,600), 4x400, Salomon Agustin (shot put), Dillen Owusu (high jump), Peter Kamanu (pole vault); Catoctin — Garrett Sullivan (discus).
Individual girls winners: Urbana — Angeline Amefia (100), Tessa Stanley (200), Ella Auderset (800), Addison Lauer (1,600), Camryn Lowery (100 hurdles), Anegline Amefia (300 hurdles), 4x100, 4x400, Fiona Agyekum (shot put), Samantha Heyison (discus), Macy Hines (high jump), Brooke Alban (long jump, triple jump); Catoctin — Jenna Zentz (400), 4x200; TJ — Elisa Ramos (pole vault).
MSD competes in West Virginia
The MSD girls were led at an 11-team meet by Citrine Lummer (second, long jump), Sierra Herzog-Wilcox (third, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles).
