BASEBALL
Catoctin 10, South Carroll 0, 6 inn.
Joey McMannis struck out 12 and combined to throw a one-hitter with reliever Jacob Bell for the Cougars in a game that was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule Tuesday.
Connor Crum had two doubles for Catoctin, while Garrett Worth, Gavin Watkins and McMannis each added a double. McMannis also homered, while Hunter Reed tripled for Catoctin.
Sherwood 13, Urbana 2, 5 inn.
Riley Smith had two hits, including a double, for the Hawks.
SOFTBALL
Sherwood 9, Urbana 5
Delaney Reefe went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs for Urbana in a loss to the reigning Class 4A state champion. Carleigh Magers also homered for the Hawks, while Maggie Hummer added a pair of doubles and an RBI.
BOYS LACROSSE
Urbana 10, Sherwood 7
Dylan Lange scored three goals for the Hawks, while Hunter Bryant added three in a season-opening win. Goalkeeper Carter Berg made eight saves for Urbana.
Linganore 11, South Carroll 4
Kyle Gardner led the way for the Lancers with three goals and an assist. Brian Bedard and Kason Gibbons each scored twice for Linganore, while goalkeeper Jackson Curtis made 11 saves.
Brunswick 11, Thomas Johnson 2
No details were provided for Brunswick.
The TJ goals were scored by Josh Lindblade and Beckett Tayler. Joey Cox made nine saves for the Patriots.
Tuscarora 16, Boonsboro 3
Matt Nichols had six goals and two assists, and Jack Collins posted five goals and three assists to fuel the offense for the Titans. Goalkeeper Aden Carey made 13 saves for Tuscarora.
Liberty 14, Catoctin 5
Jameson Doll scored three goals for the Cougars, while Haydn Mathews and Vince Reaver each added one.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Middletown 20, Frederick 5
Ellery Bowman led the offensive charge for the Knights with six goals. Alana Orlando added three goals, and Amy Grace Bizzell had three assists for Middletown. Goalkeeper Helen Bartman made four saves.
No details were provided for Frederick High.
Thomas Johnson 15, Brunswick 0
Kamryn Davis, Elizabeth Bauer and Maddie Chausky each scored three goals for the Patriots. Chausky added three assists, while Davis, Bauer and Vanessa Trybus added two.
Tuscarora 16, Boonsboro 2
Delaney Stup and Alyssa Hartis each scored five goals for the Titans, while Ariana Tucci added four.
Mount DeSales 13, SJCP 7
Kaylee Storm finished with three goals, while Maya Graham added two for the Vikings, who trailed 9-1 at halftime.
TENNIS
Boys
South Carroll 5, Catoctin 0
Singles — Stevens (SC) def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; Greene (SC) by forfeit. Doubles — Stromberg-Sealfon (SC) def. Sullivan-Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Dixon-Mossman (SC) def. Starliper-Torrado, 6-0, 6-0; Mooney-Hastings (SC) by forfeit.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bridgewater 8, Hood 0
Jack Patterson went 2-for-3 for the Blazers with a triple.
YOUTH WRESTLING
LOUYAA’s Predators Wrestling program, which feeds Linganore and Oakdale High, had a total of 23 qualifiers compete in the two divisions at the MSWA state championships earlier this month at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury.
The Predators had six boys place in the top five of their co-ed weight classes, including two champions. They also had five girls place in the top five of the girls divisions, with one winner.
The Predators’ boys co-ed champions were Cooper Molkara (8U, 43 pounds) and Meynard Boisvert (10U, 84 pounds).
The other place-winners were Lawson Luise (second, 8U, 49 pounds), Miles Absalon (third, 8U, 70 pounds), Brody Hartman (fourth, 10U, 67 pounds) and Nick Ware (fifth, 12U, 135 pounds).
The Predators’ girls champ was Alexis Nicholas.
Madelyn Hartman, Kennedi Webster and Savannah Elling each placed second, while Evie Clark placed third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.