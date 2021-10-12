FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 2, Walkersville 1, OT
The host Hawks got both goals from Kaitlyn McNerney, including the game-winner with 5:37 left in overtime on an assist from Amanda Talbott on Tuesday.
Kacey Draves assisted McNerney’s other goal as Urbana improved to 9-2.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Steinheimer made two saves in a game mostly controlled by the Hawks, who had more shots (7-3) and penalty corners (10-2) than the Lions.
Walkersville’s Alexis Johnson scored in the second quarter, assisted by Olivia Miller.
Lions keeper Alia Winterle had five saves.
Urbana won the JV game 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 3, Walkersville 1
The Railroaders’ Ryley Backer had a goal and an assist in the win.
Atiya Jackson and Hannah Estep also scored, while Alexa Domathoti had two assists.
Keeper Sydney Williams had two saves.
Walkersville’s goal was scored by Annie Batt.
Lions keeper Emmy Clarkson had 10 saves.
Linganore 10, South Hagerstown 1
Melanie Barger led the rout with two goals and an assist.
Georgia Sible had two goals. Ava Taylor, Erika More and Ashley Hollar each had a goal and an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
MSD 3, FCA Bravehearts 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-11, 25-14. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 14 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs, 4 aces; Jade Macedo, 2 kills, 24 assists, 4 digs, 6 aces; Arabella Bielucke, 5 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Olivia Clinger, 4 kills, 4 blocks. MSD record: 16-4-2. JV: MSD won 2-0.
Tuscarora 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-10, 25-20. Tuscarora leaders: Justine Winkler, 8 aces, 18 assists; Emma Taylor, 5 kills; Regan Byrd, 4 aces, 5 digs; Kinsley Taylor, 4 kills, 4 digs; Alyssa Husband, 3 aces; Christiana Hinds, 3 blocks.
New Life Christian 3, Cumberland Valley Christian 2
Scores: 16-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 27 kills, 7 blocks, 16 digs, 3 aces; Skylar Jagt, 18 digs, 8 kills; Minnie Ricketts, 31 assists, 6 kills; Sofie Krasta, 5 kills, 8 digs; Jazmine de la barra, 5 kills, 6 digs; Savannah Stambaugh, 10 digs.
GOLF
Boonsboro 161, Walkersvillle 197
The Lions’ David Nuckolls shot a 45 at Black Rock Golf Course.
Brunswick 165, Catoctin 183
Hank Adams paced the Railroaders with a 35.
Catoctin’s Kyle Cantwell and Bryont Green each shot a 45.
Linganore 163, Tuscarora 175, Oakdale 183
The Lancers’ Austin May was the medalist with a 39.
The Titans’ Griffin Cansler shot a 40, while the Bears’ Elizabeth Tucci and AJ Yuhas each shot a 43.
