MEN'S LACROSSE
Mercer 12, Mount St. Mary's 11
The Mountaineers could not complete their fourth-quarter comeback as Mercer’s late goal won the game.
Twelve different Mountaineers registered a point, with Jake Krieger and Brendan Lantieri leading the team with two goals each.
Jack Bauer made his first start for the Mount and got one goal and one assist.
Griffin McGinley made seven saves for the Mountaineers, while Colin Kelley made 12 saves for the Bears.
BOYS LACROSSE
Indian Creek 12, St. John's 7
Max Piraino scored three goals with an assist as the Vikings opened the season with a loss.
Keller Neuman added a goal and an assist. Goalie Tyler Grove made 19 saves.
