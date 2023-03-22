BASEBALL
Middletown 14, Frederick 0, 5 inn.
The Knights raced out to a big first-inning lead and never looked back as they beat the Cadets by mercy rule in the season opener.
Brett Lucas singled in a pair of runs as part of the early barrage. He went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Middletown. Joey Nicholson homered in the third, part of a two-hit, two-RBI day. Colby Moran had a pair of hits, and Ty Lawson added two RBIs. Tyler Haupt tossed a two-hit shutout for the Knights, going all five innings.
Taylor Goodrich had a double for Frederick.
Catoctin 6, FSK 3
Three Cougars combined for a two-hitter as they won their second game in as many days.
Peyton Castellow, Gavin Watkins and Patrick Morlan stymied the Eagles, combining to strike out 12.
On offense, Jake Bell, Connor Crum and Joey McMannis each had extra-base hits for Catoctin.
Goretti 3, Brunswick 1
The Railroaders lost their season opener in a well-pitched game that featured 26 strikeouts.
Brunswick pitchers had 14 of those strikeouts, with starter Oliver Ellison getting 12 in 5 2-3 innings and Jacob Hamilton adding two in 1 1-3 innings of scoreless relief.
Goretti’s Andrew Kerns struck out 11 in six innings, and the Gaels used back-to-back doubles to plate two runs that gave them a 3-0 lead in the fourth.
Koltin Boyer had two hits for Brunswick, and Dylan Delawder doubled. The Railroaders left runners on second and third in the sixth and seventh innings.
South Carroll 9, Linganore 4
Stephen Curry had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Lancers, who dropped their opener to the Cavaliers.
SOFTBALL
Middletown 13, Frederick 0
Sydney Leadbetter had three extra-base hits and combined for the win in the circle as the Knights rolled in their season opener.
She knocked two doubles and a triple and combined with Hayden Moxley to toss a four-hit shutout. The pair totaled seven strikeouts. Samantha Molter and Brooke Renninger each had two hits for Middletown.
Lauren Routzahn, Lauren Fulmer and Katie DeGirolamo each hit singles for the Cadets.
Linganore 4, South Carroll 1
Camryn MacKay tossed a complete-game three-hitter as the Lancers opened their season with a low-scoring win over the Cavaliers. MacKay struck out three and yielded an unearned run in the seventh.
Gracie Wilson paced Linganore’s offense with three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Alexis Hardy had two and an RBI, while Bradyn MacKay also drove in a run.
The Lancers scored a run each in the third and fourth before adding two insurance tallies in the seventh.
FSK 2, Catoctin 0
Meghan Gray had the Cougars’ only hit on the day.
Taylor Smith recorded her 200th career punchout in a three-inning, eight-strikeout relief appearance. Aubrie Courtney started for Catoctin (1-1), tossing three innings of three-hit, two-run ball.
Thomas Johnson 8, Liberty 1
Camryn Senuta, Rebekah Floyd and Jordan Gugliuzza each rapped three hits for the Patriots in Tuesday’s season-opening win.
Floyd had a home run with two RBIs. Gugliuzza doubled. Samiyah Abdul-Khabir drove in two runs, while Abigail Jennings had two hits.
Grace Roark earned the victory, going 5 2-3 innings and allowing one run on no hits with five walks and seven strikeouts.
Catoctin 9, South Carroll 0
Taylor Smith threw a complete-game shutout as the Cougars opened their season with a dominant win Tuesday. Smith struck out 14 and allowed three hits.
Madi Ohler led the offense with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Meghan Gray had two hits, including a home run. Julie West drew three walks and scored a run.
BOYS LACROSSE
Middletown 15, Frederick 0
Ryan McLister collected five goals with one assist as the Knights opened the season Tuesday by blanking the Cadets.
Myles Sontz added three goals with two assists for Middletown, while Griffin Sheridan had two goals and two assists. Jackson Bennett had two goals and an assist. Brayden Soe scored one goal.
Goalie Gavin Vierling made one save in the shutout.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 4, Frederick 1
Singles — Hrelian (F) def. Hauser, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7; Bolton (M) def Razanakoto, 0-6, 7-5, 20-18. Doubles — Gia. Rossi/Gio. Rossi (M) def. Maturi/Templeton, 6-4, 6-0; Kmiecik/Jih Vieira (M) def. Bugg/Pan, 7-6 (10-8), 4-6, 10-7; Brown/Yarmus (M) def. Lewis/Ladner, 6-2, 6-0.
Walkersville 3, Thomas Johnson 2
Singles — Parandapalli (W) lost 6-1, 6-1; Sharpe (W) lost 6-3, 5-7, 13-11. Doubles — Puthmana/Boledovic (W) won 6-2, 6-1; Gilroy/Gujalwar (W) won 6-3, 6-1; Hildebrand/Warner (W) won by forfeit.
No information was reported from TJ.
FSK 5, Catoctin 0
Singles — Bussells (FSK) def. Burdette, 6-3, 6-0; Dougherty (FSK) won by forfeit. Doubles — Scott/Freundel (FSK) def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-3, 6-3; Wilson/Wantz (FSK) def. Starliper/Torrado, 6-0, 6-1; Adcock/Button (FSK) won by forfeit.
South Carroll 5, Linganore 0
Singles — Cox (SC) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Greene (SC) def. Weigand, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles — Stromberg/Sealfon (SC) def. Vlha/Lauterbach, 6-4, 6-2; Dixon/Mossman (SC) def. Morris/Rosquist, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Mooney/Hastings (SC) def. Winkler/Johnson, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Thomas Johnson 4, Walkersville 1
Singles — Warren (TJ) def. Lieu, 6-2, 6-0; Korth (TJ) def. O. Miller, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles — Stevens/Lombardo (TJ) def. Cook/Silver, 6-1, 6-3; Jahb/Hayford (TJ) def. Hillman/Winterle, 6-3, 3-6, 15-13; H. Miller/Garst (W) def. Adebambo/Trimble, 6-2, 6-0.
Frederick 4, Middletown 1
Singles — Martin (M) def. Phillips, 6-0, 6-0; Razanakoto (F) def. Kaminski, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5. Doubles — Pau/Sharma (F) def. Butler/Fox, 1-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-8; Presgraves/Ullman (F) def. Ratliff/Yeatman, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7; Cheek/Estero (F) def. Friton/Wilson, 6-1, 4-6, 9-7.
South Carroll 5, Linganore 0
Singles — Lauffer (SC) def. Worley, 6-2, 6-0; Mossman (SC) def. Dhanireddy, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles — Lillycrop/Aliftiras (SC) def. Ham/Webster, 6-0, 6-0; Kebede/Smith (SC) def. Benco/McCoy, 6-0, 6-1; Weitzel/Koualenko (SC) def. Mandava/Blundin, 6-0, 6-0.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 2, George Washington 1
Hannah Gartrell’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Mountaineers (11-12) at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
Abigayle Perry (Brunswick) drew a walk to open the inning, then moved into scoring position with a steal of second base. After a pop out, Gartrell laced a single to left field to bring home Perry with the winning run.
Avery Neuhart matched her career high with eight strikeouts in the complete-game victory. She allowed an earned run while scattering six hits in eight innings. Kaia Bonshock went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI.
Hood 11-0, Marymount 8-8
The Blazers outslugged the Saints in game one of the doubleheader before getting shut out in game two.
Jocelyn Pfleiger drilled her seventh home run in the first inning of game one, placing her in a tie for fourth on Hood’s single-season leaderboard. Rachel Benden and Alyssa Walters then hit back-to-back doubles, each eventually scoring on Jordan Long’s RBI single and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
After Marymount tied the game in the second, the Blazers responded with a three-run third, including an RBI single by Chloe Saunders (Middletown). The Saints then cut the lead to one, but Hood followed with a four-run fourth inning.
Long (Middletown) earned the win, allowing four earned runs in four innings. Lindsay Wilson picked up the save, surrendering one run over the final three innings.
Rebecca Gottleib took a complete-game loss in game two for Hood (7-9), surrendering three earned runs with four strikeouts as the contest ended by mercy rule in the sixth inning. Pfleiger had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.