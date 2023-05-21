Middletown’s girls lacrosse team advanced to the state championship game in Class 2A for the second time Saturday with a 17-4 victory over Hereford at Havre de Grace High School.
Ellery Bowman scored five goals and Amy Grace Bizzell finished with three goals and two assists, while Kate Stevenson, Vera Winchester Dodman and Kate Stamper each finished with two goals for the Knights.
Goalkeeper Helen Bartman made nine saves for Middletown, which improved to 15-2 on the season.
In the state final, the Knights will take on unbeaten Manchester Valley at 8 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson University in Owings Mills.
When the teams met earlier this season, Manchester Valley prevailed 15-4 at Middletown on March 28.
Manchester Valley will be looking for its first state title since 2016 when it capped a run of three consecutive championships.
Middletown will be looking to become the first girls lacrosse team from Frederick County to win a state championship.
The Knights were last in the state final in 2021, falling to Queen Anne’s. Last season, Middletown lost to eventual champion Century in the state semifinals.
Girls Lacrosse
Class 3A
Towson 14, Linganore 6
The Lancers saw their season end at 13-4 in the state semifinals. No other details were provided.
Softball
Class 4A
Urbana 18, Walter Johnson 0, 5 inn.
The Hawks pounded out 12 hits to go with seven walks to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since their championship season in 2011.
Carleigh Majors doubled twice and drove in three runs for Urbana, while Lo McAnaw went 2-for-3 with a double and six RBI’s for the Hawks.
Meanwhile, Delaney Reefe pitched a complete game for Urbana, striking out nine and allowing only three hits over her five innings.
The Hawks will face defending state champion Sherwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a state semifinal at Bachman’s Athletic Complex in Glen Burnie.
The teams met in the season opener this spring, and Sherwood prevailed 9-5.
Urbana allowed eight unearned runs with two outs in that game.
Boys Lacrosse
Class 4A
Broadneck 9, Urbana 8, OT
The Hawks (15-4) season ended in the state semifinals at Crofton High School. No other details were provided.
Class 3A
Mount Hebron 11, Lingnanore 6
The Lancers season ended in the state semifinals at Paint Branch High School. No other details were provided.
Regional Track and Field
Class 3A West
Thomas Johnson won the boys team championship Saturday at the Class 3A West regional track meet at Oakdale High School.
The Patriots, with wins from Jonathan Regulas (1,600), James Partlow (3,200), Gilberto Ramos (pole vault), Ryan Kengni (high jump) and Thomas Sligh (triple jump), rang up 155.6 points. Frederick High was second in the boys meet with 102.
In the girls meet, Springbrook won the regional title with 134.5 points, while TJ was second with 102.5.
The state qualifiers from Frederick County in the boys meet were:
Frederick’s Nashon McKinney Spear (100 dash, long jump), Joseph Poleate (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Josiah Teasley (300 hurdles), Newton Essiem (110 hurdles), Tae Anderson (shot put), Ian Tumi (discus), Davian Pryor (high jump), Gavin Legge (high jump), Callum Boye (triple jump) and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays;
TJ’s Kalani Pu’uloa (100 dash, 200 dash), Angelo Palileo (200 dash), Jonathan Regules (800, 1600), James Partlow (800, 1600, 3200), Luke Freimanis (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault), Emmanuel Mensah (300 hurdles), Spencer Dewease (discus) Ryan Kengni (high jump), Dillen Owusu (high jump, pole vault), Gilberto Ramos (pole vault), Thomas Sligh (long jump, triple jump), David Obadofin (triple jump) Alexander Addeh (triple jump) and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays;
Linganore’s Andrew Moxley (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Logan Rich (shot put, discus), Kelsey Bannon (high jump) and the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays;
Tuscarora’s Justin Banks (800, 1600), Cameron Ellis (200), Hassan Jallow (high jump), Emory Best (pole vault), Graden Kish (high jump) and 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays
And Oakdale’s Sam Skinner (800), Ryan Brightman (800), Malakai Meertens (800), Grant Lohr (shot put discus), Shiv Anderson (pole vault), Riley Harich (pole vault) and 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
The state qualifiers from Frederick County in the girls meet were:
Frederick’s Jazmine Robertson (400 dash, long jump), Caroline Gregory (800, 1600, 3200), Amelia Slagle (800), Lara Adeoye (300 hurdles) Areyana Snowden (high jump), Alaina Myers (long jump) and 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays;
TJ’s Taylor Beaver (100 dash) Alexis Adams (100 dash, 200 dash, 100 hurdles), Brunell Owusu (400 dash, pole vault), Nayramis Rodriguez (100 hurdles), Folake Oke (300 hurdles), Elisa Ramos (pole vault, high jump, triple jump) and Gabriela Umpierre (pole vault) and the 4x100 relay team;
Tuscarora’s Celese Rodriguez Aguilar (200 dash, 400 dash), Hailey Lane (800, 1600) Nina Conners (1600), Jeanell Stemn (triple jump) and the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays;
Linganore’s Josslyn Quansah (200 dash, triple jump), Juliana Nardini (200 dash, high jump), Audrey Meadows (800), Anna Quackenbush (800, 1600, 3200) Haylie Keegan (800) Meredith Moyer (3200), Ella McKinney (300 hurdles), Carly Moyer (pole vault) and the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays;
And Oakdale’s Ellen Gill (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Ange Sarah Nganou (shot put, discus), Macey Whyte (discus), Kamonye Joppy (100 hurdles), Lillian Schultz (pole vault) and Ella Kreuzburg (long jump).
College Baseball
Niagara 5, Mount St. Mary’s 2
Mount St. Mary’s baseball completed a season of positive progress Saturday in Lewistown, New York, even as Niagara put a dent into the script by defeating the Mountaineers.
Mount St. Mary’s compiled a record of 25-27, going 10-14 for its first season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The overall win total is the second-most in program history and the highest since 2007, while the conference win mark is the most since 2018. Their final standing in the conference will be seventh, beating out Marist thanks to a series win earlier in the year in Poughkeepsie.
Men’s Soccer
NPSL
Annapolis Blues FC 5, FC Frederick 0
FC Frederick dropped its opener at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Saturday night.
Jacob Murrell, a Georgetown starter and 2022 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year, was the offensive star Saturday night for Annapolis, netting three goals — all coming between the 33rd and 57th minutes. Toshi Davis and Gordon Bernlohr scored the other goals. Justin Harris assisted three goals.
