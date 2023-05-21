Middletown’s girls lacrosse team advanced to the state championship game in Class 2A for the second time Saturday with a 17-4 victory over Hereford at Havre de Grace High School.

Ellery Bowman scored five goals and Amy Grace Bizzell finished with three goals and two assists, while Kate Stevenson, Vera Winchester Dodman and Kate Stamper each finished with two goals for the Knights.

