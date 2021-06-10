COLLEGE BASEBALL
WVU Potomac State College freshman infielder Graham Brown, a Middletown grad, earned NJCAA Division I All-American third-team honors for the 2021 season. The NJCAA announced the All-American teams Wednesday.
Brown helped lead the 2021 Catamounts to a 35-8 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the Region XX Division I Tournament. Potomac State was ranked in various National Polls during the season, reaching highs of No. 15 in the JBB Junior College baseball poll and No. 17 in the Perfect Game poll.
Brown led the Catamounts with a .492 batting average, a .582 on-base percentage and a .784 slugging percentage. He finished the season ranked No. 2 in batting average among NJCAA Division I players, and his on-base percentage was third best nationally. Brown also added five home runs, 56 RBIs and scored 63 runs on the season.
Brown has committed to continue his education and collegiate baseball career at Coastal Carolina University.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
3A West Region First Round
(Some matches were suspended by rain)
Boys Singles: Sankar (T) def. Jani (TJ) 6-0, 6-0; Foster (NH) def. Demers (SH) 6-0, 6-0. Semifinal matchups: Sankar (T) vs Joshi (U); Foster (NH) vs Sharma (F).
Girls Singles: (In Progress) Tambat (U) leads Frye (T) 6-0, 1-0; (In Progress) Warren (TJ) leads Crews (SH) 6-0, 3-0.
Boys Doubles: Farmer/Moore (SH) def. Hartman/Jones (NH) 6-4, 6-1; Ahuja/Harish (U) def. Knight/Pan (F) 6-2, 6-0. Semifinal matchups: Farmer/Moore (SH) vs Bedwell/Marquart (TJ); Ahuja/Harish (U) vs Gupta/Sappington (T).
Girls Doubles: Croghan/Nielsen (U) def. Smith/Weaver (NH) 6-0, 6-0; Saunders/Wells (SH) def. Pau/Sharma (F) 4-6, 6-0, 10-8. Semifinal matchups: Croghan/Nielsen (U) vs Lombardo/Stevens (TJ); Saunders/Wells (SH) vs Kang/Thompson (T)
Mixed Doubles: Frazee/Wallech (NH) def. Bell/Penaranda (TJ), walkover; Kim/Li (U) lead Burley/Sharma (F) 6-0, 3-0. Semifinal matchups: Semifinals: Anspach/Taylor (T) lead Frazee/Wallech (NH) 4-2; Frushour/Hael (SH) vs FHS/UHS winner.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD, CROSS-COUNTRY
Hood hires Petro
Michael Petro was named the new head coach of the cross-country and track and field programs at Hood College, Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Kolb announced.
Petro arrives at Hood after serving as an assistant coach at Seton Hill from 2019-21, working primarily with the throws.
He coached one school record holder and five Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifiers with the Griffins. On the cross-country side, he oversaw a team that earned a bid to the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships.
Prior to his time at Seton Hill, Petro was an assistant coach at Division III Denison University.
