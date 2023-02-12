TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2A West regional championships
Middletown’s Ava Allen won two individual regional titles at Hagerstown Community College on Saturday, and the Knights’ Hayley Lucido won one.
Allen won the girls 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.79 seconds and the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet. Lucido won the 500-meter run with a 1:20.37. Middletown placed a Frederick County-best third in the girls team standings.
Here is a list of the local state qualifiers from the meet.
Boys
4x200: 2. Walkersville (Patrick Word, Nathaniel Crosse, Mason Worley, Aidan Simmons), 1:36.51.
Shot put: 3. Derick Tossah, Walkersville, 42-11.0.
High jump: 2. Levi Zilneus, Middletown, 5-11.
Pole vault: 3. Thomas Stokes, Middletown, 11-09.
Girls
500: 1. Hayley Lucido, Middletown, 1:20.37; 4. Kaylee Franklin, Middletown, 1:21.81.
800: 2. Hayley Lucido, Middletown, 2:26.94.
55 hurdles: 1. Ava Allen, Middletown, 8.79.
4x800: 4. Middletown (Kaylee Franklin, Corinne Sullivan, Phoebe Manalo, Hayley Lucido), 10:45.12.
Pole vault: 1. Ava Allen, Middletown, 12-0.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Widener 92, Hood 82
The Blazers saw their five-game win streak stopped with a loss at Widener in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play but still managed to officially clinch a spot in the upcoming conference tournament.
Michael Wallace scored a team-high 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting and hit four 3-pointers.
Christopher Smalls had 17 points, going 6-of-6 at the free throw line, and six rebounds.
Garrison Linton recorded his third double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He also had five assists.
Trumaine Strickland scored 17 points off the bench.
After a jumper by Pat Holden put the Pride ahead 74-50 with 10:56 to play, Hood began to claw its way back into the game. Over the next 4:39, Wallace and Smalls combined for 13 points during a 15-2 surge. The Blazers held Widener to 1-of-7 shooting with three turnovers during that time, pulling within 76-65 on a Wallace 3-pointer with 6:17 left.
Five minutes later, Wallace cut the deficit to nine, 85-76, but with just over a minute to play, there was not time for Hood to erase the Pride lead.
In the first half, Hood trailed early before turning a Jack Fricka steal into a Will Spence 3-pointer to tie the game at 15-15 at 13:09.
Eight different players scored during a 28-10 run by Widener over the ensuing eight minutes. Hood went just 1-of-12 from the field during the run as the Pride built a 43-25 lead with 4:03 left.
The Blazers kept Widener from pulling away further but trailed 53-35 at halftime.
The Pride shot 49 percent in the game, while Hood finished the day at 40 percent. Both teams hit 11 3-point field goals. Hood outrebounded Widener 40-37. The Pride committed just 12 turnovers, while Hood turned it over 14 times.
Holden led the Pride with 25 points, shooting 5-for-10 from behind the arc.
Hood slipped to 14-8 overall and 8-6 in conference action. The Blazers are currently tied for third in the conference standings with Eastern. Widener solidified its hold on second place, improving to 15-7 and 10-4.
FCC 88, Baltimore City CC 77
Justin Morrisey had a game-high 30 points along with five rebounds and four steals to lead the Cougars.
FCC’s Malik Wintherspoon had another double-double, finishing with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Isiah Horner had 16 points and four assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MSM 65, Saint Peter’s 55
Mount St. Mary’s closed the game on a 19-to-3 run to surge past Saint Peter’s on Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena.
Natalie Villaflor led the Mount (10-13, 6-8 MAAC) with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Leading 46-45 after three quarters of play, the Mount saw Saint Peter’s score the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 52-46 advantage with just over six minutes remaining. Jessica Tomasetti started the Mount’s comeback with a 3-pointer from the left corner to slice the deficit in half. After the Peacocks hit 1-of-2 at the line for a 53-49 lead, Isabella Hunt converted 1-of-2 with 3:14 left to make it 53-50. On the next possession, Michaela Harrison drained a 3-pointer with 2:45 on the clock to even the score at 53-53.
The Mount then forced a turnover on a bad pass to regain possession, and Hunt put the Mount on top with a three-point play with 2:23 on the clock. After a stop on the defensive end, Harrison converted a backdoor lay-up on a feed from Hunt that made it 58-53 with 1:31 left. From there, the Mount was able to salt away the victory at the free throw line, connecting on 7-of-8 foul shots in the final minute.
Villaflor finished the game 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. She had nine rebounds, including five offensive boards, three steals and two assists. Tomasetti overcame a tough shooting day to finish with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Aryna Taylor had 11 points, four boards, three assists and three steals off the bench. Hunt had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Jada Leonard was the lone Saint Peter’s (0-24, 0-15 MAAC) player in double figures with 13 points.
Mount St. Mary’s tied a school record with 38 three-point attempts in the contest, finishing 12-of-38 (.316) from beyond the arc in the win. This is the third time in program history the Mount has made 38 three-point attempts, joining a game against Bryant on Feb. 20, 2021, and a matchup at Saint Francis U on Feb. 2, 2019. Five different Mountaineers made multiple three-pointers in the game with Taylor and Villaflor knocking down three each.
The Mountaineers continue their three-game homestand against Quinnipiac on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Widener 94, Hood 72
The Blazers struggled defensively on the road in a conference loss to Widener.
Marlise Newson led the Blazers with 13 points along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nyla Laniyonu recorded a career-high in points with 12 along with seven rebounds and a block off the bench. Philippa Clouse had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Towson 20, MSM 7
The Mount trailed 14-1 at halftime and lost Saturday’s home opener to Towson.
Cormac Giblin earned his second consecutive multi-goal game for the Mount, and Jimmy Hayburn got his first as a Mountaineer with a pair of fourth quarter scores. Connor Barrett and William Vandegrift finished the game with their first career goals, and Jared McMahon extended his point streak to 22 straight games with an assist.
Mount St. Mary’s goes to 0-2 on the year. Towson is 1-0.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Towson 11, MSM 4
Mount St. Mary’s fell to visiting Towson in the opener for both teams on Saturday.
Dani Donoghue had two goals for the Mount. Hailey Chester got the first goal of her collegiate career, and Molly Molchanoff got her third. Goalkeeper Madison Bradley had seven saves.
Milana Zizakovic and Lindsey Marshall recorded hat tricks for Towson.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hood swept in tri-match
The Blazers lost to Neumann 25-17, 25-14, 25-23 and to Valley Forge 29-27, 25-21, 25-23.
Hood’s Will Javier Rojas had a combined 34 kills on the day. Adam Bartice had a combined 52 assists. Marc Fitzkee had a combined 21 digs.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Hood men set team record and get three wins
Hood’s 4x200 relay team broke the school record, and the Blazers won three events at the Plex Shootout at Alvernia University.
Hood’s 4x200-meter relay team of Jamel Mins, Evan Ellington, Rell Asamoah and Tofunmi Okuseinde ran a time of 1:34.65, placing second. The time cut just over one second from the record of 1:35.70 that was set back in 2012.
Mins won the 200-meter dash in 22.78 seconds. Chris Sappe won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59:30. Owen Ellington won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.52.
WRESTLING
MSD’s Calvin Traina (132) finished fourth at The Melee on the Metro
The Orioles placed 20th with 17 points.
