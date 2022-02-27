SWIMMING AND DIVING
State Championships
Middletown’s Heidi Tomlin won the girls 100-yard breaststroke title on Saturday at the Class 3A-2A-1A state championship meet at the University of Maryland Eppley Recreation Center.
Tomlin’s winning time was 1 minute, 7.22 seconds, topping second-place Jadyn Woolsey of La Plata (1:07.35).
The top local boys finisher in the 3A-2A-1A meet was Walkersville’s Logan Rowland, who placed third in the 100-yard butterfly.
The top local finisher in the Class 4A-3A state meet was Urbana’s Anna Liu, who placed fourth in the girls 100-yard backstroke.
3A-2A-1A
Local Boys Scorers
200-yard medley relay: 6. Oakdale (Keenan Vance, Jacob Demory, Nathaneal Milliken, Nicholos Rengen), 1:45.44; 7. Middletown (Jack Schreiber, Frankie Lebherz, Edward Hall, Frederick Kolias), 1:46.54; 8. Walkersville (Connor Cavanaugh, Tyler Waltz, Logan Rowland, Luke Pieklo), 1:47.02.
200-yard freestyle: 12. Seth Geasey, MIddletown, 1:55.45; 13. Joshua Harris, Oakdale, 1:55.63.
200-yard IM: 7. Jacob Demory, Oakdale, 2:07.18; 12. Luke Pieklo, Walkersville, 2:13.10.
50-yard freestyle: 13. Benjamin Tabor, Middletown, 23.58; 16 (tie). Nicholas Rengen, Oakdale, 23.90.
100-yard butterfly: 3. Logan Rowland, Walkersville, 52.03; 12. Edward Hall, Middletown, 57.24.
100-yard freestyle: 15. Benjamin Tabor, Middletown, 52.97.
500-yard freestyle: 5. Jack Schreiber, Middletown, 4:55.71; 9. Luke Pieklo, Walkersville, 5:08.58; 10. Seth Geasey, Middletown, 5:16.07; 11. Joshua Harris, Oakdale, 5:17.79; 16. Jack Bull, Oakdale, 5:40.20.
200-yard freestyle relay: 6. Walkersville (Logan Rowland, Jayden Cruz, Connor Cavanaugh, Luke Pieklo), 1:34.41; 8. Oakdale (Jacob Demory, Nicholas Rengen, Jaiden Boston, Frank Abate), 1:34.66; 12. Middletown (Seth Geasey, Jaden Gureckis, Frederick Kolias, Benjamin Tabor), 1:37.64.
100-yard backstroke: 7. Logan Rowland, Walkersville, 56.92; 14. Connor Cavanaugh, Walkersville, 1:00.65; 15. Keenan Vance, Oakdale, 1:00.95.
100-yard breaststroke: 8. Jacob Demory, Oakdale, 1:03.25; 15. Frankie Lebherz, Middletown, 1:08.24.
400-yard freestyle relay: 8. Middletown (Seth Geasey, Edward Hall, Benjamin Tabor, Jack Schreiber), 3:31.78; 9. Oakdale (Nathaneal Milliken, Frank Abate, Joshua Harris, Jaiden Boston), 3:32.34; 14. Linganore (Ayden Kelly, Mac Bassett, James Martinez, Andy Kahwajy), 3:52.61; 15. Walkersville (Jay Kong, Tony Simms, Jayden Cruz, Tyler Waltz), 3:53.03.
Boys Team Standings
8. Oakdale, 102.5; 9. Walkersville, 97; 11. Middletown, 95.
Local Girls Scorers
200-yard medley relay: 6. Middletown (Alexandria Jones, Heidi Tomlin, Campbell Caldwell, Ava Wilson), 1:57.68; 13. Oakdale (Samantha Hartz, Kelly-Maren Parker, Georgia Good, Lauren Hnilo), 2:03.52; 15. Walkersville (Abigail Atallah, Julia Pinetti, Kennedy Conley, Abigail Brower), 2:05.89.
200-yard freestyle: 11. Campbell Caldwell, Middletown, 2:09.56; 16. Georgia Good, Oakdale, 2:14.91.
200-yard IM: 6. Heidi Tomlin, Middletown, 2:15.46; 13. Lindsay Jonas, Linganore, 2:26.73.
100-yard butterfly: 7. Maeve Smarick, Linganore, 1:00.27; 12. Georgia Good, Oakdale, 1:04.73; 13. Ella Machen, Brunswick, 1:06.88.
100-yard freestyle: 14. Alexandria Jones, Middletown, 58.78.
500-yard freestyle: 8. Kay Buhrman, Catoctin, 5:37.20; 10. Campbell Caldwell, Middletown, 5:39.23.
200-yard freestyle relay: 14. Walkersville (Abigail Atallah, Kennedy Conley, Paige Harris, Julia Pinetti), 1:54.15; 16. Oakdale (Cassidy Wildasin, Maya Pabis, Gloria Mokashi, Lauren Hnilo), 1:55.35.
100-yard backstroke: 9. Julia Pinetti, Walkersville, 1:03.72; 10. Maeve Smarick, Linganore, 1:03.83; 14. Alexandria Jones, Middletown, 1:05.95; 16. Kay Buhrman, Catoctin, 1:06.98.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Heidi Tomlin, Middletown, 1:07.22; 4. Julia Pinetti, Walkersville, 1:10.29.
400-yard freestyle relay: 8. Middletown (Campbell Caldwell, Ava Wilson, Alexandria Jones, Heidi Tomlin), 3:59.13; 15. Oakdale (Georgia Good, Maya Pabis, Gloria Mokashi, Kelly-Maren Parker), 4:12.38.
Girls Team Standings
8. Middletown, 100; 17. Walkersville, 34; 19. Linganore, 23; 20. Oakdale, 20; 22. Catoctin, 12; 24. Brunswick, 4.
4A-3A
Local Girls Scorers
100-yard butterfly: 7. Anna Liu, Urbana, 57.47.
500-yard freestyle: 12. Rachael Bostian, Frederick, 5:17.13; 13. Sophia Carliss, Urbana, 5:18.21.
100-yard backstroke: 4. Anna Liu, Urbana, 58.14.
Girls Team Standings
15. Urbana, 31; 22. Frederick, 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rosedale Baptist 49, FCA 46
The Defenders lost in the MACSAC Championship game to Rosedale Baptist School at Greater Grace Christian Academy in Baltimore.
Jonny Canning had 16 points and three steals for FCA, Nathan Bowes had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Nate Canning had four assists and three steals.
Jonny Canning and Nate Canning both made the all-tournament team. Bowes and Greg Quire earned FCA all-conference first-team honors, while Nate Canning and Jonny Canning made the second team.
GIRLS BASKSETBALL
Mount Airy Christian Academy 50, MSD 39
The Orioles lost in the MIAC Championship game.
Jade Macedo had 14 points and six rebounds for MSD. Citrine Lummer had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Sigridura Junc had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 16, Washington & Jefferson 3
Colby Gallagher had five goals to help the Blazers get their second win of the season.
Robbie Wiley had three goals and two assists for Hood. Kyle Scott had three goals, and Jackson Hand had two goals. Rio Muldoon had three assists.
Garrett Hitchens recorded a team-high eight ground balls while also going 10-12 in the faceoff circle. Hood goalies (five saves) and Jacob Smidt (two saves) both saw action.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 8-5, Gwynedd Mercy University 6-3
The Blazers used late-inning comebacks to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader.
Stephen Sommer went 6-for-8 over the two games, with a home run, a double, one RBI and a stolen base Hood. He also scored three times. Tyler Schwarzman had two doubles and three RBIs on the day, and Alex Jenkins had three hits with a homer and four RBIs in the doubleheader.
Reliever Jack Martin worked two innings for the win in game one, and reliever Joe Alexander threw one inning to get the victory in game two.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 13, Binghamton 7
Zoe Hurlburt led the Mountaineers with three goals, five assists, five ground balls, four draw controls, and two caused turnovers.
Beanie Colson had three goals and one assist for the Mount, while Lindsey Tolliver had three assists and one goal. The Mount had a slight edge in shots 26-20 over the Bearcats.
Madison Bradley made seven saves for the Mountaineers.
