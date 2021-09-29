FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 1, Frederick 0
The Lions’ won on a first-quarter goal by Olivia Miller that held up.
Goalie Alia Winterle had six saves in the shutout.
Cadets goalie Abby Effland also had six saves.
Linganore 4, Brunswick 0
The Lancers’ Carmen Wilhelm had a pair of goals, while Emma Watkins had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Shaelyn MacKay added two assists. Annabel Geisler scored the other Linganore goal.
Goalies Taylor Carroll and Georgia Enos combined to record the shutout.
Linganore won a JV game 6-0 over Walkersville.
VOLLEYBALL
Annapolis Area 3, St. John’s 2
St. John’s leaders: Leighann Truesdale, 5 aces, 3 kills; Sydney Naill, 17 digs; Jillian Fedor, 35 digs; Samantha Watkins, 17 assists, 6 kills; Audrey Spindle, 14 assists, 14 kills, 4 blocks; Lamaria Estridge, 4 blocks.
GOLF
Middletown 175, Catoctin 198
The Knights’ Steven Hartman was the medalist with a 37.
The low score for Catoctin was Justin Mehall with a 44.
Brunswick 173, Walkersville 202, Frederick 219
The Railroaders’ Hank Adams was the low medalist with a one under 35.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Crossfire Invite
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty won the small schools individual title at Liberty High in Eldersburg, finishing in 21 minutes, 35 seconds.
The Knights placed third (81 points) out of four teams in the category.
In the boys small school division, Luke McLister paced the Knights, coming in 16th, as the Knights were fourth out of six schools.
Nathaniel Crosse took 25th to lead Walkersville in the large school boys meet.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hood 2, Marymount 1
The Blazers scored two quick goals in the second half after trailing at halftime in Arlington, Virginia.
Jaylen Poisal and Jacob Hill each had one goal. Hill’s goal was not only the game-winner but was also his first career goal.
Cristian Urbina tallied one assist, and Braden Weinel recorded a career-high eight saves in net for Hood.
