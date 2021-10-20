FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 2, Middletown 1
The Lions’ Olivia Miller slammed home the game-winner Wednesday after Mia Ogg received the insert on a penalty corner at the 5-minute mark of overtime.
The victory gives Walkersville the CMC Gambrill division title and a spot in the conference championship game Saturday against Urbana at Hood College.
Middletown’s Bri Horman gave the Knights the lead on an assist from Shea Gerst with 9:33 left in the game.
But Walkersville tied it with 1:33 remaining in regulation when Alexis Johnson scored off a pass from Hannah Miller.
Middletown won the JV game 2-0.
Walkersville goalie Alia Winterle had two saves in the victory.
Middletown goalie Gabby Piekio had seven saves during regulation.
FSK 1, Linganore 0
Lancers goalie Taylor Carroll had eight saves.
Linganore won the JV game 4-0.
GOLF
Oakdale 150, South Hagerstown 155
Elizabeth Tucci paced the Bears with a one-under 34 at Hamilton Run. Teammate AJ Yuhas shot a 37.
JV Football
Frederick 19, Oakdale 14: The Bears (3-4) received touchdowns from Grant Lohr and Wes Wilson, while Shaun Wright had 2-point conversion.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
York 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-20, 25-16. Hood leaders: Walissa Jaque, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Jackie Malitzki, 8 assists; Robyn Reus, 16 digs; Caitlin Ambruster, 14; Carrington Ray, 3 blocks.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Stevenson 3, Hood 2
The Blazers erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime against Stevenson but fell in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Tanae Johnson and Maddy Dillion scored for the Blazers.
Richana Brown recorded nine saves in goal.
