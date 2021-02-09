GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 57, Middletown 51
Foul shooting down the stretch helped carry visiting Walkersville to the win Tuesday night.
Maggie Molnar had four foul shots in the fourth quarter for the Lions, finishing with 31 points. Payton Moots had two foul shots and and Emma Bowers had one to help seal the win.
Molnar hit 5 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals. Bowers dished four assists.
Rachel Lloyd had 16 points for Middletown, including four 3-pointers.
Walkersville won the JV game 28-25. Lamaria Estridge led the Lions with seven points.
Oakdale 64, Brunswick 35
The Bears were led by Gabby Averill’s 12 points and five rebounds.
Brooke Weadon added 10 points and five rebounds for Oakdale. Alexis Rowe had seven boards and four blocks. Skai Bayless contributed nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
Linganore 49, Catoctin 47
The Lancers’ Linzee Morris had 11 points, while teammate Erin Patterson had 10 as Linganore handed the Cougars their first loss in four games this brief winter season.
Emma Wivell led Catoctin with 16 points. Emily Williams had 12.
Frederick 78, TJ 21
Rose Bubakar had 28 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals for Frederick, which had 20 steals.
Sydney Huskey had 17 points and four steals. Aubree Murray had 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
New Life 64, Covenant Life 27
Sabrina Standford led the Rams with a double-double, scoring 12 points with 11 steals.
Elma Boveroux also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Standford had a team-high 20 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 57, Urbana 43
Playing its first game since its COVID-19 quarantine ended, Tuscarora was led by James Quinn, who had 16 points, seven assists and three steals.
Elias Hilliard had 14 points. Ryan DeSanto scored 12. Xavier Chase had eight rebounds. Johnny Miller had five.
AJ Vollmer and Reese Prahl each had 12 points for Urbana. Zeke Avat had eight.
Urbana won the JV game 57-53.
Linganore 78, Catoctin 49
Tim Conner had 28 points for Linganore (4-0). Andrew Young had nine.
Bryson Caballero had 10 points with 10 rebounds for Catoctin. Garrett Mayhew had 10 points. Ayden Shadle had eight rebounds.
Oakdale 55, Walkersville 52
Garrison Linton had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Oakdale. Cameron Dorner had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Lions were paced by Jacob Montgomery (26 points, four assists), Josh Stevens (11 points, five rebounds) and Nick Waltrup (eight points, 11 rebounds).
Walkersville won the JV game 49-15. The Lions' Wyatt Gearhart and Michael Grover each scored eight. The Knights' Brett Lucas scored five.
SWIMMING
Girls
Oakdale 134, Walkersville 24
Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Jensen Ritter, Hayley Ross. Diving winner — Logan Brown, Tuscarora.
Girls
Linganore 136, Tuscarora 37
Multi-event winners: Linganore—Lyra Garrett, Megan Brobst, Marina Katsumoto, Ellie Kahwajy, Rachel McCoy, Peyton Orlando. Diving winner — Callie Miller, Tuscarora.
Boys
Oakdale 116, Walkersville 54
Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Jace Beck, Gavin Curry. Note: Walkersville’s Joey Pieklo set a school record in the 200 IM.
Linganore 102, Tuscarora 63
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Jordan Grab, Brody Hanlon, Brendan Hanlon, Andy Kahwajy.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Boys
TJ 46, Tuscarora 35
Multi-event winners: TJ — Dakari Burton (3), Alex Lombardo (2), Mack McKeever (2), Justin Chappell (2). Tuscarora — Korell Asamoah (2).
Girls
Tuscarora 35, TJ 29
Multi-event winners: Tuscarora — Nina Connors (2). TJ — Savannah Owens (4).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mount won’t allow fans at spring contests
EMMITSBURG — With spring and fall set to begin play at the PNC Sports Complex soon, Mount St. Mary’s University is continuing its policy to not allow fans at home games. This decision remains in effect until further notice.
The announcement applies to all spectators, including the families of participants. Only essential personnel required to work the contests aside from the team itself will be permitted.
Plans are in place to stream home events for soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, water polo and rugby. All streams are free, and most can be found on NEC Front Row. NEC Front Row is available on computers, or by cell phone and smart TVs with the NEC On the Run app.
