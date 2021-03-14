WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 20, Merrimack 5
With five goals and one assist, Kate Kinsella helped the Mountaineers roll for their third straight win.
Jordan Butler had three goals and two assists for the Mount (2-0 in the NEC). Goalkeeper Jenna Older played the first half and had four saves, and Madison Bradley had two saves.
The Mountaineers start a three game road trip, starting with Sacred Heart on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 9-9, Albany 8-1
Mount St. Mary’s rallied for an extra-inning win in the opening game, and a win in the second game gave the Mount (5-11) a sweep of the four-game series.
In the first game, Lexi Donovan’s two-run homer helped the Mount score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and Mariah Godde’s RBI single in the ninth drove in the winning run.
Vanessa Martin hit the game-tying single in the seventh. Donovan and Godde each went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Martin was 3-for-4. Starter Amanda Berkley, who was replaced after two innings, re-entered the game in the eighth and held Albany scoreless the rest of the way for her third win of the series.
The Mount scored five runs in the first inning of the second game. That was more than enough for starter Avery Neuhart, who worked all five innings, throwing a four-hitter for her first win of the season.
Shelbee Holcomb, Abigayle Perry, Kaylee Stoner and Tori Bowles each had two hits for the Mount.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Delaware State 32-11, MSM 11-5
Mount St. Mary’s gave up 43 runs in a doubleheader to the Delaware State Hornets, and the 32 runs surrendered in the opener is the most for the Mountaineers in the Division I era, breaking the previous total of 30 given up to Northwestern in 2005.
The Mount’s CJ Kosorozky went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs in the first game, and Christian Ciotti had two hits. Starter AJ Holcomb and relieveer Kai Cummings split the total of runs allowed.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
MSM get three first-place finishes
Three first-place finishes paced the Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams on the final day at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge.
John Wang won the 3,000-meter run (9:03.43), Tess Long the 1,500-meter run (4:47.16) and Chalys Caruth the 400-meter dash (56.66) for the Mountaineers.
Wang took home first place in the men’s 3000-meter with a time 9:03.43 with teammate Grant West finishing third with a mark of 9:11.72. Caruth won the women’s 400-meter with a time of 56.66 seconds while Long won the women’s 1,500-meter with a mark of 4:47.16.
For the men’s team, Justyn Seivright was second in the 400-meter hurdles, and Colin Kelly fourth in the 1,500-meter. Three Mountaineers finished in the top five in the triple jump with Dylan LaNoue placing second), Sean Fahey third and D.J. Hamilton fifth. The 4x400-meter relay team of Ethan Arce, Todd Charles, Lewis Kungu and James Munlyn was second. LaNoue added a third-place finish in the high jump.
For the women, the Mount had three in the top five in the triple jump with Carsyn Hetzler second, Emma Espina Aller third and Logan Hart fifth. Sarah Purdy was fourth in the 100m hurdles and fifth in the 400m hurdles. Emily Eckard finished third in the discus, the 4x400-meter relay squad of Dominique Jeffery, Caruth, Purdy and Jacquelyn Candito finished second and Kayla Hackett was fourth in the high jump.
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
Mount loses two
Mount St. Mary’s (0-7) is still searching for its first win after losing to La Salle 18-8 and Villanova 16-4, but Mount freshman Emily Van Kerchkove had a big day.
Van Kerchkove was the main offensive weapon, scoring or assisting on seven of eight goals. The first-year Ohioan added four drawn exclusions and a steal. Lauryn Thomas also had two goals.
Rebekka Williams fended out 17 shots in the opener and 11 in the nightcap. Thomas had a second multi-goal game with two more against the Wildcats. The Mount had 11 steals in the second contest, led by Lily Pullen with four.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Mount sweeps Saint Francis
The Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s teams both notched 4-3 wins over the Red Flash.
The Mount men got wins from singles players Jackson Wood, Christos Dagklis, Parth Sharma and Pablo Martinez Zuccardi.
The Mount women got wins from singles players Riya Mathur, Adriana Barney and Mia Pittman.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Linganore 20, Walkersville 51, Middletown 70
Middletown’s Baron Ropp won a tri-meet race at Linganore with a time of 18 minutes, 36.65 seconds.
The Lancers’ top five was Cole Williamson (second), Marty Ratchford (third), Ronan Perrone (fourth), Isaac Hanson (fifth) and Liam Griffin (sixth). Sam Metzer placed eighth.
Walkersville’s Lucas Magers was seventh, Haven Barron was ninth and Ethan Hartman was 10th.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Middletown 27, Linganore 28
Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley won the tri-meet race at Linganore with a time of 20 minutes, 41.51 seconds.
Middletown’s top five was Erin McQuitty (second), Eleanor Stafford (fourth), Campbell Caldwell (fifth), Morgan Cheairs (seventh) and Marin Bartman (ninth).
Linganore’s Caroline Perrone was third, Lucy Ellis was sixth, Valerie Emerson was eighth and Elle McKinney was 10th.
Walkersville’s Reagan Houck was 15th.
