WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 18, Saint Francis 7
The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 12 games after they cruised past Saint Francis.
Kate Kinsella scored six goals to lead the Mount, while Zoe Hurlburt scored four goals. Erin Anderson added two goals and two assists, and Beanie Colson tallied three assists and five draw controls. Goalie Jenna Oler made five saves.
The Mount hosts Bryant in the NEC semifinals on Wednesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Widener 16, Hood 10
Hood saw its season come to an end in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth quarterfinals.
Will Sweeney had three goals to lead the Blazers (4-5, 3-3 MAC Commonwealth). Bentley LeBarron had two goals and three assists, while Colby Gallagher and Jackson Hand scored two goals each. Michael Mullen had two assists and five ground balls. Trenton Lazorchak made 11 saves. Garrett Hitchens went 12-of-26 on faceoffs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York 7, Hood 1
Hood dropped the decisive final game of its best-of-three Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth quarterfinal series to York.
Jake Howell started and took the loss. He allowed six runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks. Ryan D’Allesandro tossed the final five innings in relief. He gave up just one run on three hits and a walk, striking out two.
Jordan Patterson and Jacob Saylor were the only Blazers to reach base twice. Both players singled and walked.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Delaware 13-1, MSM 6-5
Jordan Weaver tossed a two-hit complete-game victory in her first start of the season to lead Mount St. Mary’s past Delaware in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader on Senior Day at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
Weaver struck out six and earned her first win since picking up a victory in relief against Morgan State on April 24, 2019.
Kaylee Stoner and Tori Bowles each had multi-hit games for the Mountaineers. Stoner had three hits on the day, giving her 188 for her career. She needs six more hits to break the Mount’s all-time hit record of 193 set by Amanda Burk (2006-09).
In the first game, Lexi Donovan went 3-for-4 for the Mount (18-25) , while Kirsten Mumma and Mariah Godde each had a two hits.
Alvernia 10-11, Hood 1-0
The Hood College softball team dropped both games in its Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth quarterfinal series opening doubleheader to top-seeded Alvernia. The Golden Wolves eliminate the Blazers in the best-of-three.
Lindsay Wilson drew the start in game one and allowed just one run on a hit and two walks in 2.2 innings. She struck out one. Belle Bortner took the loss in relief, allowing the rest of Alvernia’s runs in 1.1 innings.
Wilson also pitched a scoreless inning in relief in game two. Jordan Long started and took the loss, allowing all of the Golden Wolves runs in three innings.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Lebanon Valley 7, Hood 2
The Hood College women’s tennis team fell 7-2 to Lebanon Valley in the regular season finale for the Blazers.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Ciocco leads Hood
Hood College’s Kevin Ciocco added nearly 2.5 meters to his own school record to win the hammer throw at the Alvernia Last Chance Meet
Ciocco had the winning throw of 47.37 meters (155-5) to win by nearly four meters. He destroyed his own Hood record by 2.48 meters (8-2). Ciocco also finished second in the shot put.
Austin Counterman was second in the discus.
The Hood women’s team got second-place finishes from Raphaella Henson-Vendrell (5,000-meter run) and Krista Przywara (pole vault).
