COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 10, Coppin St. 2
Mount St. Mary's won its first home game of the season on Wednesday.
A six-run fourth inning was the catalyst to the win, ignited by a two-run double off the bat of Brady Drawbaugh. It marked the end of a 16-inning scoreless streak for the Mount.
Cole Reeder picked up the win in relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 3, Penn State-Hazelton 1
Alverno 4, Hood 3
Cailyn Barthlow went 3-for-3 in the win over Penn State-Hazelton. Angela Acampora doubled in both games.
Kiley Banks pitched a complete game for the win against Hazleton. She scattered six hits and two walks, striking out three.
Belle Bortner tossed a complete game but took the loss against Alverno. She allowed three earned runs on nine hits and five walks, while striking out three.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
MSM 13, Howard 5
Carly Miller had three goals with three assists for Mount St. Mary's on Thursday at Waldron Family Stadium.
Beanie Colson, Zoe Hurlburt and Jordan Groover each had two goals for the Mount women. Jacque Pino, Dani Donoghue, Erin Anderson, Kate Kinsella, Jordan Butler and Alayna Pagnotta each had one goal.
