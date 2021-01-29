EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team started off slow for the second straight game before finding their groove in the second half for a 68-55 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday at Knott Areana.
The victory means the Mountaineers and Knights split their season series.
The Mount scored just nine points in the first quarter, the second straight game they struggled out of the gate. But a pair of sprees, one each in the second and third quarters, gave them the breathing room they needed.
After trailing by as many as 12 points, the Knights got to within five in the fourth quarter. But the Mount’s Kayla Agentowicz hit a layup and Bridget Birkhead sank a 3-pointer. Free throws down the stretch iced the win.
Mount St. Mary’s (7-4, 6-2 NEC) was led in scoring by Michaela Harrison with 17. Kendall Bresee earned her sixth double-double of the season, with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Rebecca Lee scored 12, and Birkhead’s clutch 3 put her scoring total at 10.
Fairleigh Dickinson (8-5, 4-4 NEC) received a triple-double from Maria Roters (11 points, 11 boards, 10 assists). Forward Madison Stanley led the Knights with 21 points, all but two in the second half.
With postponements, the Mount next has a 10-day hiatus from games. Their next contest is against Wagner on Feb. 9 in New York. The Seahawks are off to a 4-1 start and are also vying for a top spot in the conference.
