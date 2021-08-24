Fifteen home games, including a five-game homestand in December, highlight the 2021-22 Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball schedule, announced Tuesday.
The defending Northeast Conference champions will open the season at Villanova on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“Overall, this schedule will challenge us and give us great opportunities to play some of the elite teams in the country while also playing six non-conference home games at Knott Arena in front of one of the best mid-major crowds in the country,” head coach Dan Engelstad said.
The matchup with Villanova to open the season will be the first meeting between the teams since Villanova’s 76-56 win over the Mount in the NCAA First Round in Buffalo, New York, in 2017.
The home opener is slated for Nov. 11 against Washington College. The defending NEC champions will celebrate with the championship banner unveiling that day.
A tough four-game road swing ensues with matchups against Saint Joseph’s (Nov. 13), Kentucky (Nov. 16), Robert Morris (Nov. 19) and Ohio (Nov. 22). The Mount will then host seven of the next nine games, including a five-game homestand. The stretch begins with back-to-back home contests against Navy (Nov. 27) and Howard (Nov. 30).
After a one-year hiatus, the Catholic Clash is back this season with the Mount heading to longtime rival Loyola on Dec. 4. This will be the 176th all-time meeting between the schools, with the Mount holding a 100-75 advantage in the series.
After a trip to Santa Clara on Dec. 7, the Mount will host the next five games at Knott Arena. The stretch includes non-conference matchups with American (Dec. 11), Morgan State (Dec. 18) and UMBC (Dec. 22).
The five-game December homestand concludes with the opening of NEC play.
Mount women open against Seton Hall
First-year head coach Antoine White and staff have lined up 29 contests for the 2021-22 campaign, as Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball readies to defend its NEC championship.
The opener is Nov. 9, when White makes his head coaching debut against the Seton Hall Pirates.
Fourteen contests are slated to be held at Knott Arena, beginning with the opener Nov. 13 against Valley Forge. During the contest, there will be a ceremony that raises the team’s 2021 NEC championship banner to the rafters.
A trio of Power Five opponents are also on the schedule, including Maryland — last year’s challenger in the NCAA tournament. The Terps welcome the Mountaineers to College Park on Nov. 16th. The Mountaineers also take on Clemson (Nov. 28) and Ohio State (Dec. 7), marking the first meetings between the Tigers and the Buckeyes.
Conference play begins on Dec. 29.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
New Life Christian School 3 Broadfording Academy 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-11, 25-14. New Life leaders: Minnie Ricketts, 15 assists, 7 aces; Lexi Standford, 15 kills, 3 blocks; Skylar Jagt, 11 digs, 7 kills; Jasmine de la barra, 6 digs, 5 kills; Sophia Krasta, 3 kills, 2 aces.
