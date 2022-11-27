ANNAPOLIS — Mount St. Mary’s saw its two-game winning streak snapped in a 75-59 loss at Navy on Saturday. Jalen Benjamin led the Mountaineers with 12 points, while Dakota Leffew added 10 in the loss.
Navy (5-1) broke the game open early in the second half, stretching an 11-point lead to a 51-30 with just under 14 minutes remaining.
The Mountaineers (3-4) cut the deficit to 59-44 after a Benjamin baseline jumper, Navy sealed the win with the next six points to re-establish the 21-point advantage with 6:12 left in the game.
Benjamin was held under 17 points in a game for the first time this season. Leffew’s 10-point effort gives him six double-figure scoring games this season.
George Tinsley added nine points and six rebounds while Frantisek Barton had eight points off the bench.
Dola Adebayo and Jedy Cordilia each posted career highs with seven and six points respectively in the game.
Tyler Nelson led Navy with 18 points, hitting 7-of-8 from the field and all four of his 3-point attempts.
Daniel Deaver chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals while Kam Summers added 14 for the Midshipmen.
Navy shot 51.6 percent from the floor (32-of-62) in the game and was 8-of-24 (.333) from three-point range. The Mountaineers shot 48.0 percent (24-of-50), but were just 2-of-10 (.200) from beyond the 3-point arc.
Hood 88, Pitt-Greensburg 77
The Hood College men’s basketball team received career highs from Tuscarora High graduate Trumaine Strickland and Christopher Smalls, who combined for 46 points, in a non-conference victory at Pitt-Greensburg.
Strickland’s 25 points are the most for a Blazer this year. The senior went 8-of-15 from the field with three 3-pointers and sank all six of his free throws.
Smalls poured in 21 points thanks to a 7-of-11 day shooting that featured a 5-of-8 performance from 3-point range.
Oakdale High graduate Garrison Linton paced Hood with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Soren Almquist came off the bench for 11 points and two blocked shots.
Hood led just 74-72 with 6:19 to play before closing the game with a 14-5 run.
The Blazers hit six straight field goals during a stretch of 5:30, led by eight points from Almquist.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, were just 2-for-8 down the stretch, with the second field goal coming a 3-pointer by Matt Marinchak with 55 seconds remaining and the outcome decided.
