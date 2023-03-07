MEN’S BASKETBALL
MAAC Tournament
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Canisius 66, OT
No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s survived and advanced in an overtime win over No. 9 seed Canisius on Tuesday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament first round.
The Mount lost a seven-point lead with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation, fell behind by three at the start of overtime, then clawed back in front and held on for the win. They move on to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded Iona at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Trailing 66-63 lead with 2:37 remaining in overtime, the Mount’s Jedy Cordilia scored on a hook shot with to cut the deficit to one. After a stop on the defensive end, Dakota Leffew’s turnaround jumper in the paint to put the Mount ahead 67-66.
After the teams traded scoreless possessions, Jacco Fritz again had a shot to put Canisius in front, but his layup was off the mark. Jefferson secured the rebound and was fouled with 4.5 seconds remaining.
Jefferson missed the front end of the 1-and-1, but Tahj Staveskie’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was short, and the Mount advanced.
Leffew paced the Mount with 15 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 1:35 left in overtime.
The Mountaineers led 61-58 with 36 seconds left in regulation before Jordan Henderson hit a 3-pointer to even the score with 23.2 seconds to go. The Mount then turned the ball over on their final possession, forcing overtime.
Henderson led all scorers with 20 points for Canisius, with Stahveski adding 14. Xzavier Long added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.
Canisius led 33-26 at halftime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MAAC Tournament
Mount St. Mary’s 52, Canisius 41
The Mountaineers played solid on the defensive end throughout, and clutch offense late propelled them to a first-round win Tuesday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
The two-time defending winner of the Northeast Conference, the Mount has won seven conference tournament games in a row, dating to 2021.
Michaela Harrison scored a game-high 18 points. Aryna Taylor and Jessica Tomasetti contributed 14 points each, with Tomasetti adding 10 rebounds. Isabella Hunt grabbed nine rebounds with three assists and three steals.
Defense held the Golden Griffins to 26 percent from the field and played a big role in forcing 21 turnovers.
Cheyenne Stubbs scored 15 to lead Canisius and Sisi Eleko added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
A tight first half ended with a tie at the break, then the Mount took charge, gaining a double-digit lead in the third after a Jo Raflo layup.
The Golden Griffins trimmed the lead to six entering the fourth, but the Mount held Canisius scoreless over the first five minutes of the fourth. Even when shots were not falling, the Mount crashed the offensive glass, with one possession lasting more than a minute.
Canisius made one last push to six, but momentum shifted after Eleko was whistled for a taunting technical, opening the door for a 6-0 Mount run that finished off the contest.
Mount St. Mary’s faces top seeded Iona at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Virginia Tech 6-10, Mount St. Mary’s 5-2
Mount St. Mary’s put a scare into nationally ranked Virginia Tech in a 6-5 loss in the opening game of doubleheader.
The Mount held a lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. Maggie Kane belted a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to put the Mount ahead 3-1. The Hokies sliced the deficit in half on a solo home run from leadoff hitter Emma Ritter in the bottom of the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Madison Hanson hit a two-run homer to put Virginia Tech on top 4-3. The Hokies added two insurance runs on a Mount error to make it 6-3.
The Mount fought back in the top of the seventh with Brianna Manni blasting a two-run homer to make it 6-5. The Hokies were able to end the game on a strikeout to escape with the win.
Avery Neuhart started for the Mount, allowing two earned runs in 4 2-3 innings.
Hannah Gartrell went 2-for-3 to lead the Mount offense.
BASEBALL
St. John’s 11, NOVA Lions 1
The Vikings collected 16 hits and scored seven runs in the fourth inning en route to winning their season opener.
David Chandler, Josh Skowronski, Griffin Puvel, Branden Pershin and EJ Lowry all had multiple hits. Ben Flood and Shane Meyer each had three RBIs. St. John’s pitchers combined to allow just three hits while striking out nine.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Gerstell Academy 16, St. John’s 5
Addison Scanlon led the Vikings with three goals in their season-opening loss.
