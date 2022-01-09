NEW YORK — Josh Reaves and Jalen Benjamin keyed a strong second half to propel Mount St. Mary’s past St. Francis Brooklyn 69-61 Saturday afternoon.
Reaves scored a season-high 19 points while Benjamin scored all 16 of his points in the second half to pace the Mountaineers.
Trailing 32-24 at the break, the Mount (5-9, 1-3 Northeast Conference) opened the second half on a 16-5 run to take the lead.
The Mountaineers scored the first six points of the half on a Nana Opoku bucket and two free throws each from Malik Jefferson and Benjamin. The Terriers (4-11, 1-3 NEC) held a 37-34 lead before Reaves drained back-to-back triples to give the Mount a 40-37 advantage, its first lead since midway through the first half.
Leading 44-42 with just under 12 minutes remaining, Benjamin took things into his own hands with a personal 10-0 scoring run that pushed the Mountaineers ahead by double figures at 54-42. Benjamin sandwiched three-pointers around a pair of free throws and a driving lay-up during the scoring spurt.
Mount St. Mary’s maintained a comfortable lead from there and had answers to any push the Terriers made to try and get back into the game.
Overall, the Mount outscored St. Francis 45-29 in the second half to rally for the victory. The standout performance saw the Mount shoot 66.7 percent (14-of-21) from the floor, 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from three-point range and 92.3 percent (12-of-13) at the foul line in the second stanza. The Mount defense also keyed the second-half surge, holding the Terriers to 9-of-31 (.290) shooting.
The Mountaineers are now off for a week before heading to Bryant for a 1:00 p.m. matchup on Saturday, January 15, in a rematch of last year’s NEC title game.
Eastern University 83, Hood 77
ST. DAVIDS, Pa. — The Blazers nearly erased a 23-point deficit, pulling within four in the game’s closing seconds. But a 24-5 game-opening run by Eastern proved too much to overcome in an 83-77 loss in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Mason Wang scored 21 of his game-high 33 points in the second half for Hood. His brother, Evan, added 19 points.
The Blazers fell to 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
Women’s Basketball St. Francis Brooklyn 62, Mount St. Mary’s 59
EMMITSBURG — In a game that saw neither team able to build a double-digit lead, St. Francis Brooklyn landed the key shots and stops to defeat the Mountaineers on Saturday at Knott Arena.
Urbana graduate Kendall Bresee earned her second consecutive double-double, leading the Mount (3-8, 1-3 NEC) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Isabella Hunt also secured 10 rebounds while adding six points, and Tess Borgosz registered a new high with the Mount, tallying eight points.
Turnovers and offensive rebounds generated plenty of opportunities for St. Francis Brooklyn. Mount surrendered the ball 20 times, and the Terriers cleaned up on the glass for 17 second chances, resulting in 18 points.
Mount St. Mary’s remains home next week for games against Bryant (Jan. 15) and Merrimack (Jan. 17).
Eastern University 78, Hood 56
Marlise Newson led the Blazers with 12 points, to go along with three rebounds and two steals. The junior added three assists and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Philippa Clouse added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and nine rebounds setting career-highs in both categories for Hood.
Boys Basketball Thomas Johnson 69, Frederick 58
Oscar Contreras scored 26 points and Sam Lerbi added 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Patriots past their crosstown rival.
Avery Harris added 11 points for TJ.
For Frederick, Maxwell Harriday had 22 points and six rebounds, Jalen Bowie added 19 points and seven rebounds.
Oriole Classic Championship MSD 70, Heritage Academy 54
Ethan Sheppeck had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals for MSD on the way to being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Jaden Joseph and Zion Ortiz were selected to the All-Tournament team for MSD.
The Frederick Warriors took the third-place game with a 72-48 victory over the Fairfax Kings.
Caleb Passarelli had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors in the consolation game.
Girls Basketball Frederick 70, Thomas Johnson 27
Brianna Feifer scored 27 points and Sydney Huskey added 15 points for the Cadets, who led by 26 points at halftime and limited TJ to just eight field goals in the game.
Asha Lacet added 12 rebounds and 10 steals and Allanaha Foreman had eight points and eight rebounds for the Cadets.
For TJ, Jasmine Harding had eight points and eight rebounds.
Oriole Classic Championship Frederick Warriors 44, MSD 34
Ella Bennett scored 14 points on her way to being named the tournament MVP for the Warriors. Her teammates Tay McDonald and Sadie Ryan were named to the All-Tournament team.
For MSD, Citrine Lummer led the way with 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Wrestling Hub Cup Tournament
Tuscarora took sixth place and Catoctin was seventh in the 16-team tournament at North Hagerstown High School.
Placing for Tuscarora was Cooper Cammarata (third at 106 pounds), Chase Wheeler (second at 113), Kamryn Herron (fourth at 120), Sotir Markoff (fourth at 126), William Anspach (eighth at 138), Koen Burdette (fifth at 145), Logan McCoy (eighth at 160), Haddi Wassl (fourth at 195).
For Catoctin, the placewinners were Braden Bell (second at 138), Lucas Reeder (third at 145), Nathan Kovalcik (fifth at 182), Jacob Bell (fifth at 160), Evan Burd (sixth at 132), Daynin McLain (seventh at 152), Brady Davis (eighth at 106).
Indoor Track and Field Dwight Scott Invitational
The Oakdale boys won the 20-team invitational at Hagerstown Community College behind victories by Abhishek Mudireddy in the 800-meter run (2:07.41) and the 4x400 relay (3:42.54) on which Mudireddy ran.
The Bears finished with 73 points, while Century and Linganore each had 49.
In the girls meet, Century was the champion with 81 points, while Linganore was second with 78, and Tuscarora, behind victories from Nina Conners in the 1,600 run (5:32.58) and Taylor Hilliard in the shot put (31-5 1/4), placed third with 56.5.
