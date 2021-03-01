MEN’S SOCCER
MSM 2, CCSU 2
Gavin Watt and Kyle Davis each had a goal for Mount St. Mary’s (0-2-1). Adam Siviter had three saves for the Mount.
Fela Osifeso was named Northeast Conference player of the month for Mount St. Mary’s. Alex Wroblewski was named Rookie of the Week for the Mount men.
Osifeso converted a penalty kick against LaSalle on Feb. 25. Wroblewski had a goal in the first minute of the match.
It was their first career goals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s Isabella Wendler was named Northeast Conference rookie of the week.
She had two goals in the first five minutes of the Mount women’s 6-1 win a Delaware State.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 54, Loudoun County 31
Ella Bennett had 24 points with four steals for the Frederick Warriors (14-2) on Saturday. Marie Pedroza had 19 points. Janel Morrisey had 10 steals with seven assists.
Glenelg Country Day 56, MSD 46
Crystal Salit had 23 points with six rebounds and two blocks for Maryland School for the Deaf (1-1). Citrine Lummer had 12 points. Hannah Weiss had 11 points with six rebounds.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Loudoun County 77, Warriors 62
Caleb Passarelli had 22 points with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Frederick Warriors (11-5) on Saturday. Mica Kojac had 20 points with nine rebounds. David Switzer had 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.