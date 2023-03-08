Mount St. Mary’s fell to top-seeded Iona, 74-54, in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball quarterfinals Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, ending its first season in the MAAC with a 13-20 record.
Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 27 points for the Mountaineers, while Dakota Leffew added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Iona (25-7), which has won 12 in a row, broke the game open around the midpoint of the second half with an 8-0 run that stretched its lead to 52-39.
The Gaels’ Walter Clayton Jr., the MAAC Player of the Year, scored seven of his team’s eight points during the run. He scored 18 of his team-high 21 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds.
One day after outlasting Caniusius in overtime in the first round of the tournament, the Mountaineers shot 38 percent from the field and were 5-for-22 from 3-point range. They were outrebounded by Iona 42-30.
Iona 39, Mount St. Mary’s 37
The Mountaineers’ bid to reach the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season ended in the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The top-seed Gaels got a basket from Juana Camilion in the final minute to seal the win.
In her final collegiate game, the Mount’s Natalie Villaflor scored a team-high 13 points.
Meanwhile, Michaela Harrison finished with four points and completed her stellar career as a Mountaineer with 1,776 overall, passing Megan Gardiner for third on the all-time list.
Isabella Hunt ended her junior season with an eight-point performance, to go along with 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, and Aryna Taylor finished her career with 884 points and 169 3-pointers.
In their first season in the MAAC, Mount St. Mary’s finished 12-19 overall. The Mountaineers were 7-13 in conference games during the regular season.
Owen McDermott and Rio Muldoon each scored four goals to lead the Blazers (4-0) to an easy win.
The Blazers took the lead for good late in the first quarter, the start of a 10-goal run that lasted into the second half and put the contest away. Hood goalie Alex Dudziak made eight saves. Calvin Morris made six saves.
McDermott also had four assists, while Muldoon added three assists. Garrett Hitchens went 13-of-16 on faceoffs and scooped 12 ground balls.
Navy 16, Mount St. Mary’s 8
Despite a strong start, the Mount was outclassed by the Mids in the second and third quarter and ran out of steam in the loss.
Julianna Sanchez recorded a hat trick during the game, her first for the Mount, while Dani Donoghue and Erin Anderson added multi-goal efforts. Goalkeeper Madison Bradley made 14 saves, including eight in the first quarter.
MacKenzi Wright led the Blazers (2-3) with four goals in the loss. Mackenzie Demaio, Abby Burnette and Avery Stanley also scored for Hood.
Goalie Brooke Harper made seven saves.
